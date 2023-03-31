Michael J. Fox's 'Back to the Future: Part II' Hoverboard Can Be Yours—for $80,000
The 2010s are behind us, and we’re still waiting on much of the technology predicted in Back to the Future: Part II. The 1989 sci-fi sequel promised us flying cars, self-lacing shoes, and unavoidable video meetings with our bosses. (Alright, that last one is pretty accurate.) The most famous fictional tech from the film—the Mattel Hoverboard—hasn’t been invented yet, but fans now have the chance to own the next best thing: the actual prop Michael J. Fox used in the film.
The hoverboard featured in Back to the Future: Part II is one of hundreds of movie and television props heading to auction on April 22, 2023. According to Julien’s Auctions, the wooden deck features the same hot pink paint job and custom graphics that exemplified the '80s’ vision of futuristic design.
From the photo it appears to have suffered some wear and tear, which makes sense considering the action it saw in the movie. Unlike the on-screen version, this board doesn’t float and can’t be used to escape your dad’s high school bully’s grandson in a high-speed chase. The item is estimated to sell for between $60,000 and $80,000 when it goes up for bid.
A collaboration between Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, the “Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary” auction spans 100 years of pop culture. Other notable props hitting the auction block include John Travolta’s white suit from Saturday Night Fever (1977), Charlie Chaplin’s bamboo cane, and Robert Downey Jr.’s helmet prototype from Iron Man (2008). Bidding will take place online, over the phone, and in person across two sessions on April 22 and April 23. You can check out the offerings and register to bid here.