8 Misconceptions About Africa
By Bethel Afful
If someone has asked you if you’ve been to Africa and your answer was “could you be more specific?”—good for you.
What comes to mind for many people upon picturing Africa is a vast land where safari animals roam freely and in tandem with village people. Food and water are perpetually sparse, winding dirt paths are your only method of travel, and technology doesn’t exist. But, of course, none of that is accurate.
Why is the continent that all humans can trace their prehistoric ancestors back to so stereotyped and misunderstood?
On this episode of Misconceptions, host Bethel Afful breaks down some myths about African culture, from what makes up the continent's varied cuisines to folklore you may not have heard of.
Watch the full video above, and make sure to subscribe to Mental Floss on YouTube for new videos every week.
