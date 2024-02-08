The Most Expensive Cities and States to Buy Groceries Right Now
If you want to save at the supermarket, it might be tricky in California.
By Matt Hoffman
While recent data suggests that inflation is slowing, food prices across much of the country remain higher than they were a year ago, with the impact varying by state. A recent study by HelpAdvisor based on data from the 2023 U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse survey found that the average American household spends $270.21 per week (around $1000 per month) on groceries, and households with children spend nearly 41 percent more (about $331.94 per week) on average.
When comparing supermarket spending by state, researchers found that the average Californian household spends more than 10 percent above the national average ($297.72 per week), while the average household in Wisconsin spends almost 20 percent less ($221.46 per week). Here’s a breakdown of the 10 most expensive states to shop for groceries:
Rank
State
Average Weekly Cost
1.
California
$297.72
2.
Nevada
$294.76
3.
Mississippi
$290.64
4.
Washington
$287.67
5.
Florida
$287.27
6.
New Mexico
$286.39
7.
Texas
$286.19
8.
Louisiana
$282.95
9.
Colorado
$279.98
10.
Oklahoma
$279.16
With California topping the state list, it’s not surprising that three California cities—Riverside, San Francisco, and Los Angeles—are among the 10 most expensive cities to buy food ($300.50, $298.44, and $295.33, respectively, per week).
However, Miami is the priciest city to make a supermarket run, with average weekly spending coming in at $327.89. That is more than 20 percent higher than the national average and about 14 percent higher than the overall state average in Florida ($287.27 per week). And although Texas is the seventh overall most expensive state to shop for food (averaging $286.19 weekly), both Houston and Dallas make the top 10 list of priciest cities, which is featured down below:
Rank
City
Average Weekly Cost
1.
Miami, FL
$327.89
2.
Houston, TX
$302.65
3.
Riverside, CA
$300.50
4.
San Francisco, CA
$298.44
5.
Los Angeles, CA
$295.33
6.
Seattle, WA
$289.23
7.
New York, NY
$282.60
8.
Dallas, TX
$282.21
9.
Chicago, IL
$278.91
10.
Atlanta, GA
$277.54
Each month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is used to help measure inflation. The latest CPI data suggests that the cost of food at home (i.e., groceries) is 1.3 percent higher than it was a year ago. The BLS breaks “food at home” into six categories, most of which rose in price over 2023, according to the data:
- Cereals and bakery products: up 2.6 percent
- Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs: up 2.3 percent
- Dairy and related products: down 1.3 percent
- Fruits and vegetables: up 0.3 percent
- Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials: up 2.6 percent
- Other food at home (i.e., candy, snacks, sauces): up 2.8 percent
With prices as high as they are, it’s important to be mindful of getting the most from your grocery budget. One easy way that families can make their dollars stretch is by using coupons. Buying foods when they’re in season can also be a good call. This guide from the U.S. Department of Agriculture can help you figure out which fruits and vegetables are better for winter, spring, and beyond.
Another good strategy could to be to focus on supermarkets that offer the best value, like H-E-B, Costco, and Market Basket. (Or even Aldi, if only for the Aisle of Shame.) No matter which approach you take, having a plan in mind before you head to the supermarket next time may help you avoid unnecessary expenses and keep from overspending at the checkout.