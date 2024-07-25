The 30 Most Popular Botanic Baby Names
By Sam Hindman
Choosing a baby name is no easy task. Some expecting parents stick with what’s popular or trendy, while others gravitate toward more vintage monikers. Pop culture fans may even name their kid after their favorite character or musician.
If you’re hoping to pass on your love of nature to the next generation, you may be inclined to choose a name rooted in the natural world. Patch Plants scoured through 2022 census data to unearth the most popular botanical baby names. If you have your own little one on the way—or if you’re just curious to see which plant names also make good people names—read on to see the flora-themed options that came out on top.
The Top 15 Botanic Baby Names for Girls
Ranking
Baby Girl Name
1
Olivia
2
Chloe
3
Violet
4
Hazel
5
Lily
6
Willow
7
Ivy
8
Lillian
9
Savannah
10
Iris
11
Ayla
12
Juniper
13
Rose
14
Daisy
15
Sage
The leading name, Olivia, is the female derivative of the top boy’s name, Oliver, which is a nod to the olive plant. It’s not just the top name on this list, either—Olivia was the most popular girl name in general for 2022.
Chloe, which took the no. 2 spot, is a Grecian name that translates to “young green shoot.” Other top contenders, like Iris, Rose, and Lily, have more straightforward plant associations.
Many of the top names have floral roots. The third most popular, Violet, references the purple flower; its recent popularity could also be the influence of Bridgerton, which features a character with the name. Willow and Ivy also have some pop culture prowess, as both are the names of Taylor Swift songs.
The Top 15 Botanic Baby Names For Boys
Ranking
Baby Boy Name
1
Oliver
2
Rowan
3
Amir
4
Ashton
5
Bentley
6
Lennox
7
Sage
8
Oakley
9
Forrest
10
Lawrence
11
Layton
12
Briar
13
Larry
14
Rhodes
15
Aspen
Oliver, of course, is derived from olives and olive trees. The second most popular name, Rowan, isn’t just the name of a tree— it also comes from the Gaelic word ruadh, which means “red.” Amir, the third most popular boy’s name, has several meanings; the botanical one translates to “the top of the tree” in Hebrew. Sage, which ranked seventh, cracked the top 15 for girl names, too.
Unusual Botanical Baby Names
For parents who want something a little less common, Patch Plants also looked at some of the least common botanical baby names. Boy names like Elwood, Adair, Marlow, and Kamal rounded out the least-popular options; less-used girl names included Camellia, Perry, Lindsay, and Lotus.
