23 Unique Baby Names You Could Be Hearing a Lot More in 2023
Planning to have a baby in 2023? While you’re getting your home and nursery ready for your bundle of joy, you might want to start thinking about a good name for the newest addition to your family. Although the most beautiful baby names, according to science, feature more traditional monikers like Matthew and Sophia, Nameberry recently released the top modern boy and girl names that are set to be the trendiest in the new year.
For 2023, Billie, Wilde, and Jolene are just a few of the top picks from Nameberry editors for girls, thanks to the popularity of singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, film director Olivia Wilde (or Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde), and country music icon Dolly Parton’s hit song, “Jolene,” respectively.
For boys, Archie is expected to be a hit because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie. Monikers like Alden and Elio—inspired by actor Alden Ehrenreich and the Italian word for helium (or the upcoming Pixar film Elio), respectively—are also due for a resurgence.
Meanwhile, handles like Halston could be good for either a girl or a boy, while Marigold and Luxury are considered unique choices for children.
In 2022, the top names for girls were dreamy options like Maeve and Luna, while the most popular choices for boys were retro-inspired, like Arlo, Atticus, and Soren.
Here are the 23 trendy baby names expected to be all the rage for girls and boys in 2023:
- Alden
- Archie
- Billie
- Breland
- Celeste
- Cosmo
- Elio
- Everest
- Halston
- Jolene
- Linus
- Louise
- Luxury
- Marigold
- Noah
- Omri
- Romy
- Rose
- Sayer
- Sunday
- Tru
- Wilde
- Yuna
[h/t Nameberry]