Celebrate National Cinema Day This Sunday With $4 Movie Tickets—Here's What to Know
It’s every movie, every showtime, and even every format.
If steep ticket prices prevent you from making it to the movie theater as often as you’d like, we have some great news. This Sunday, August 27, in honor of National Cinema Day, you can see a movie for just $4 at most major movie theaters (and plenty of smaller ones, too).
Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark are all participating, as are Alamo Drafthouse, Angelika Film Center, and Landmark Theatres, to name a few. Some of the chains even have deals on concessions. AMC is offering a small-popcorn-and-drink combo for $5; at Regal, the same combo is only $4. You can get a drink at Angelika for $4, and Cinemark is giving every guest a dollar off any popcorn, soda, or candy.
We know what you’re probably thinking: Surely the deal only applies to certain low-demand films playing at a handful of inopportune times. But no—it’s every movie, at every showtime, and in every format. If you’ve been waiting for a sign that it’s finally time to put on your pinkest outfit and experience the wonder of watching Barbie with a crowd, this is it.
As the Associated Press reports, the initiative is spearheaded by The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit associated with the National Association of Theater Owners. The first National Cinema Day took place last year on September 3; tickets were just $3. Movie theater attendance that day ended up being higher than any other day in 2022.
Barbie’s billion-dollar-plus performance at the box office this summer—not to mention Oppenheimer’s some $720 million in earnings so far—has kept theaters busier (and more flush) than they were last year at this time. If you’ve already seen both halves of the Barbenheimer phenomenon, National Cinema Day is the perfect chance to check out a film you’d otherwise just wait to stream at home.
You can explore all the theater and ticket options for Sunday on the National Cinema Day website.