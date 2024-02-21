Have Oscar Nominees Ever Competed Against Themselves? Yes—Surprisingly Often
John Williams has done it eight times.
Considering how few Oscar nominees there are, it seems almost impossible for a person to get nominated twice in the same category during the same awards season. But it happens surprisingly often—in fact, at least one person has competed against themselves nearly every year of Oscars history.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has prohibited multiple nominations in certain categories during certain years, but the rules change fairly frequently. During the early 1930s, for example, the rulebook stipulated that “No individual shall be entitled to nomination for more than one achievement” except for the Outstanding Production award (a forerunner to Best Picture). Short films were apparently exempt, too, as producer Walt Disney was often nominated for more than one cartoon during that period.
Beginning with the 12th Academy Awards, the rulebook stated that “one actor, director, writing team or writer without collaborator” could only be nominated for one work per season. These days, actors can only be nominated for one role per category (you can, for example, nab Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations in the same year for different movies—and plenty of people have). But directors are now allowed dual nominations: Steven Soderbergh was up for Best Director for both Erin Brockovich and Traffic in 2001. (He won for Traffic.) It was only the second time that the category played host to a duplicate: The first was back in 1939, when Michael Curtiz was nominated for Angels with Dirty Faces and Four Daughters. (He lost to Frank Capra for You Can’t Take It with You.)
Not all categories have always been capped at five nominations. In 1942, for example, there were a whopping 20 nominees for Music Score of a Dramatic Picture (five of them were duplicates) and another 10 for Scoring of a Musical Picture (no duplicates). Today, there’s only one category for all kinds of scores, but some composers have still managed to earn multiple nominations in a year (John Williams has done so eight times).
Duplicates tend to happen most often in categories where people work as a team, like Sound, Visual Effects, and Production Design. Even Best Picture has amassed quite a few duplicates, since films typically have multiple producers. Take Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who served as a producer on two 2020 Best Picture nominees: Joker and The Irishman. (Both lost to Parasite.)
Before we get into the full rundown of some 250 duplicates, here are some notes about the data below.
- The year above each grid is when the awards ceremony took place, typically honoring the films that premiered the previous year (e.g. all the films you’ll see in the 2015 section were released in 2014).
- We only included individuals competing against themselves, not production studios and other collective entities.
- Categories have been added and subtracted over the decades, and category names have evolved, too. We stuck with the syntax that the Academy used at the time (which is reflected in the organization’s digital database). Writing, for instance, used to be split into “Writing (Original Screenplay)” and “Writing (Screenplay).” Today, that second category would be labeled “Writing (Adapted Screenplay).”
- It’s not that uncommon for an actor to appear in more than one Best Picture nominee in the same year. But actors don’t win Oscars for Best Picture, so they’re technically not competing in that category (unless they’re also credited as a producer on the film). In other words, you won’t see Timothée Chalamet listed below as a duplicate for the 2018 Oscars, when Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird were both up for Best Picture.
- For the first three Oscars ceremonies (held in May 1929, April 1930, and November 1930, respectively), a single nomination for an actor could encompass more than one film role from the eligibility period. In 1929, for example, Janet Gaynor was nominated (and won) the Best Actress Oscar for her performances in 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise. We didn’t count these situations as duplicates, since judges were more or less voting for an actor’s cumulative work, rather than pitting one performance against another. Weirdly, at the 3rd Oscars, it was announced that George Arliss won Best Actor for his performance in Disraeli, even though the ballot had also included The Green Goddess in his nomination. The same thing happened with Best Actress: Norma Shearer won for The Divorcee, though her nomination had included Their Own Desire. It’s never been clear exactly why this happened, but it wasn’t because voters were forced to choose between the roles.
1932
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Flowers and Trees
Mickey’s Orphans
Flowers and Trees
1934
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Building a Building
The Three Little Pigs
The Three Little Pigs
Louis Brock
Short Subject (Comedy)
A Preferred List
So This Is Harris
So This Is Harris
1936
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Three Orphan Kittens
Who Killed Cock Robin?
Three Orphan Kittens
1937
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis
Art Direction
The Great Ziegfeld
Romeo and Juliet
Dodsworth (Richard Day)
Max Steiner
Music (Scoring)
The Charge of the Light Brigade
The Garden of Allah
Anthony Adverse (Erich Wolfgang Korngold)
1938
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Alfred Newman
Music (Scoring)
The Hurricane
The Prisoner of Zenda
One Hundred Men and a Girl (Charles Previn, head of Universal Studio Music Department; no composer credit)
1939
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Nominee 4
Winner
Michael Curtiz
Directing
Angels with Dirty Faces
Four Daughters
You Can't Take It with You (Frank Capra)
Tom Held
Film Editing
The Great Waltz
Test Pilot
The Adventures of Robin Hood (Ralph Dawson)
Victor Young
Music (Original Score)
Army Girl
Breaking the Ice
The Adventures of Robin Hood (Erich Wolfgang Korngold)
Alfred Newman
Music (Scoring)
Alexander’s Ragtime Band
The Goldwyn Follies
Alexander’s Ragtime Band
Irving Berlin
Music (Song)
“Change Partners” (Carefree)
“Now It Can Be Told” (Alexander's Ragtime Band)
“Thanks for the Memory” (The Big Broadcast of 1938)
Arthur Quenzer
Music (Song)
“The Cowboy and the Lady” (The Cowboy and the Lady)
“Merrily We Live” (Merrily We Live)
“Thanks for the Memory” (The Big Broadcast of 1938)
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Brave Little Tailor
Ferdinand the Bull
Good Scouts
Mother Goose Goes Hollywood
Ferdinand the Bull
Ian Dalrymple
Writing (Screenplay)
The Citadel
Pygmalion
Pygmalion (with George Bernard Shaw, W.P. Lipscomb, and Cecil Lewis)
1940
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Max Steiner
Music (Original Score)
Dark Victory
The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)
Victor Young
Music (Original Score)
Golden Boy
Gulliver’s Travels
Man of Conquest
The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)
Alfred Newman
Music (Original Score)
The Rains Came
Wuthering Heights
The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)
Alfred Newman
Music (Scoring)
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
They Shall Have Music
Stagecoach (Richard Hageman, Frank Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken)
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
The Pointer
The Ugly Duckling
The Ugly Duckling (Walt Disney)
1941
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Ray Rennahan
Cinematography (Color)
The Blue Bird
Down Argentine Way
The Thief of Bagdad (Georges Périnal)
Victor Young
Music (Original Score)
Arizona
The Dark Command
North West Mounted Police
Pinocchio (Leigh Harline, Paul J. Smith, Ned Washington)
Richard Hageman
Music (Original Score)
The Howards of Virginia
The Long Voyage Home
Pinocchio (Leigh Harline, Paul J. Smith, Ned Washington)
Johnny Mercer
Music (Song)
“I’d Know You Anywhere” (You’ll Find Out)
“Love of My Life” (Second Chorus)
“When You Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio)
John P. Fulton; Bernard B. Brown
Special Effects
The Boys from Syracuse
The Invisible Man Returns
The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)
Gordon Jennings, Farciot Edouart
Special Effects
Dr. Cyclops
Typhoon
The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)
Thomas T. Moulton
Special Effects
Foreign Correspondent
The Long Voyage Home
The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)
1942
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Ray Rennahan
Cinematography (Color)
Blood and Sand
Louisiana Purchase
Blood and Sand
Truman Talley
Documentary (Short Subject)
Life of a Thoroughbred
Soldiers of the Sky
Churchill’s Island (National Film Board of Canada)
Bernard Herrmann
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)
All That Money Can Buy
All That Money Can Buy
Alfred Newman
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)
Ball of Fire
How Green Was My Valley
All That Money Can Buy
Edward Ward
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)
Cheers for Miss Bishop
Tanks a Million
All That Money Can Buy
Franz Waxman
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Suspicion
All That Money Can Buy
Miklos Rozsa
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)
Lydia
Sundown
All That Money Can Buy
Leon Schlesinger
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Hiawatha’s Rabbit Hunt
Rhapsody in Rivets
Lend a Paw
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Lend a Paw
Truant Officer Donald
Lend a Paw
Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop
Special Effects
Aloma of the South Seas
I Wanted Wings
I Wanted Wings
1943
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Howard Greene
Cinematography (Color)
Arabian Nights
Jungle Book
The Black Swan (Leon Shamroy)
William V. Skall
Cinematography (Color)
Arabian Nights
Reap the Wild Wind
To the Shores of Tripoli
The Black Swan (Leon Shamroy)
Walt Disney
Documentary
The Grain That Built a Hemisphere
The New Spirit
(Four winners)The Battle of Midway, Kokoda Front Line!, Moscow Strikes Back, Prelude to War
Victor Young
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Flying Tigers
Silver Queen
Take a Letter, Darling
Now, Voyager (Max Steiner)
Roy Webb
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
I Married a Witch
Joan of Paris
Now, Voyager (Max Steiner)
Frank Butler
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Road to Morocco
Wake Island
Woman of the Year (Ring Lardner Jr., Michael Kanin)
Claudine West
Writing (Screenplay)
Mrs. Miniver
Random Harvest
Mrs. Miniver (with Arthur Wimperis, George Froeschel, and James Hilton)
1944
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
James Wong Howe
Cinematography (Black-and-White)
Air Force
The North Star
The Song of Bernadette (Arthur Miller)
Harold Arlen
Music (Song)
“Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe” (Cabin in the Sky)
“My Shining Hour” (The Sky’s the Limit)
“That Old Black Magic” (Star Spangled Rhythm)
“You’ll Never Know” (Hello, Frisco, Hello)
Johnny Mercer
Music (Song)
“My Shining Hour” (The Sky’s the Limit)
“That Old Black Magic” (Star Spangled Rhythm)
“You’ll Never Know” (Hello, Frisco, Hello)
1945
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Max Steiner
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
The Adventures of Mark Twain
Since You Went Away
Since You Went Away
Miklos Rozsa
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Woman of the Town
Since You Went Away
Edward Paul
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
The Hairy Ape
Up in Mabel’s Room
Since You Went Away
Michel Michelet
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
The Hairy Ape
Voice in the Wind
Since You Went Away
Ray Heindorf
Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Hollywood Canteen
Up in Arms
Cover Girl (Morris Stoloff, Carmen Dragon)
Ted Koehler
Music (Song)
“Now I Know” (Up in Arms)
“Sweet Dreams Sweetheart” (Hollywood Canteen)
“Swinging on a Star” (Going My Way)
Preston Sturges
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hail the Conquering Hero
The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek
Wilson (Lamar Trotti)
1946
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Werner Janssen
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Captain Kidd
Guest in the House
The Southerner
Spellbound
Miklos Rozsa
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
The Lost Weekend
A Song to Remember
Spellbound
Spellbound
Ray Heindorf
Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
Rhapsody in Blue
Wonder Man
Anchors Aweigh (Georgie Stoll)
Jule Styne, Sammy Cahn
Music (Song)
“Anywhere” (Tonight and Every Night)
“I Fall in Love Too Easily“ (Anchors Aweigh)
“It Might As Well Be Spring” (State Fair)
James Van Heusen, Johnny Burke
Music (Song)
“Aren’t You Glad You’re You?” (The Bells of St. Mary’s)
“Sleighride in July” (Belle of the Yukon)
“It Might As Well Be Spring” (State Fair)
1947
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Thomas Little
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Anna and the King of Siam
The Razor’s Edge
Anna and the King of Siam (with Lyle Wheeler, William Darling, and Frank E. Hughes)
Gordon Hollingshead
Short Subject (One-Reel)
Facing Your Danger
Smart As a Fox
Facing Your Danger
1948
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Chip an'’ Dale
Pluto’s Blue Note
Tweetie Pie (Edward Selzer)
1949
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Leo Robin
Music (Song)
“For Every Man There’s a Woman” (Casbah)
“This Is the Moment” (That Lady in Ermine)
"Buttons and Bows" (The Paleface)
J. Arthur Rank
Best Motion Picture
Hamlet
The Red Shoes
Hamlet
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Mickey and the Seal
Tea for Two Hundred
The Little Orphan (Fred Quimby)
Gordon Hollingshead
Short Subject (One-Reel)
Cinderella Horse
So You Want to Be on the Radio
Symphony of a City (Edmund H. Reek)
1950
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Gordon Hollingshead
Short Subject (Two-Reel)
The Grass Is Always Greener
Snow Carnival
Van Gogh (Gaston Diehl, Robert Haessens)
1951
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Stephen Bosustow
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Gerald McBoing-Boing
Trouble Indemnity
Gerald McBoing-Boing
1952
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Lyle Wheeler, Thomas Little
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Fourteen Hours
House on Telegraph Hill
A Streetcar Named Desire (Richard Day, George James Hopkins)
Cedric Gibbons
Art Direction (Color)
An American in Paris
Quo Vadis
An American in Paris (with Preston Ames, Edwin B. Willis, and Keogh Gleason)
Lyle Wheeler, Thomas Little
Art Direction (Color)
David and Bathsheba
On the Riviera
An American in Paris (Cedric Gibbons, Preston Ames, Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason)
Alex North
Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)
Death of a Salesman
A Streetcar Named Desire
A Place in the Sun (Franz Waxman)
Johnny Green
Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
An American in Paris
The Great Caruso
An American in Paris (with Saul Chaplin)
1953
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Lyle Wheeler
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
My Cousin Rachel
Viva Zapata!
The Bad and the Beautiful (Cedric Gibbons, Edward Carfagno, Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason)
Fred Quimby
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Johann Mouse
Little Johnny Jet
Johann Mouse
Stephen Bosustow
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Madeline
Pink and Blue Blues
Johann Mouse
1954
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Lyle Wheeler
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
The President’s Lady
Julius Caesar (Cedric Gibbons, Edward Carfagno, Edwin B. Willis, Hugh Hunt)
Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis
Art Direction (Color)
Lili
The Story of Three Loves
Young Bless
The Robe (Lyle Wheeler, George W. Davis, Walter M. Scott, Paul S. Fox)
Arthur Krams
Art Direction (Color)
Lili
The Story of Three Loves
The Robe (Lyle Wheeler, George W. Davis, Walter M. Scott, Paul S. Fox)
Charles LeMaire
Costume Design (Color)
How to Marry a Millionaire
The Robe
The Robe (with Emile Santiago)
Stephen Bosustow
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Christopher Crumpet
The Tell-Tale Heart
Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Rugged Bear
Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom
Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom
Walt Disney
Short Subject (Two-Reel)
Bear Country
Ben and Me
Bear Country
1955
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Hal Pereira, Sam Comer
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
The Country Girl
Sabrina
On the Waterfront (Richard Day)
Irene Sharaff
Costume Design (Color)
Brigadoon
A Star Is Born
Gate of Hell (Sanzo Wada)
Charles LeMaire
Costume Design (Color)
Desiree
There’s No Business Like Show Business
Gate of Hell (Sanzo Wada)
1956
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Blackboard Jungle
I’ll Cry Tomorrow
The Rose Tattoo (Hal Pereira, Tambi Larsen, Sam Comer, Arthur Krams)
Lyle Wheeler, Walter M. Scott
Art Direction (Color)
Daddy Long Legs
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Picnic (William Flannery, Jo Mielziner, Robert Priestley)
Charles LeMaire
Costume Design (Color)
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
The Virgin Queen
Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
Sammy Cahn
Music (Song)
“I’ll Never Stop Loving You” (Love Me or Leave Me)
‘(Love Is) The Tender Trap” (The Tender Trap)
“Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” (Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing)
1957
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Johnny Green
Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)
High Society
Meet Me in Las Vegas
The King and I (Alfred Newman, Ken Darby)
Stephen Bosustow
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Gerald McBoing-Boing on Planet Moo
The Jaywalker
Mister Magoo’s Puddle Jumper
Mister Magoo’s Puddle Jumper
1958
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
William A. Horning, Edwin B. Willis
Art Direction
Les Girls
Raintree County
Sayonara (Ted Haworth, Robert Priestley)
Hugo Friedhofer
Music (Scoring)
An Affair to Remember
Boy on a Dolphin
The Bridge on the River Kwai (Malcolm Arnold)
Edward Selzer
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Birds Anonymous
Tabasco Road
Birds Anonymous
1959
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster
Music (Song)
“A Certain Smile” (A Certain Smile)
“A Very Precious Love” (Marjorie Morningstar)
“Gigi” (Gigi)
1960
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
William A. Horning
Art Direction (Color)
Ben-Hur
Ben-Hur (with Edward Carfagno and Hugh Hunt)
Sammy Cahn
Music (Song)
“The Best of Everything” (The Best of Everything)
“High Hopes” (A Hole in the Head)
“High Hopes” (with James Van Heusen)
Stanley Shapiro, Maurice Richlin
Writing (Story and Screenplay—Written Directly for the Screen)
Operation Petticoat
Pillow Talk
Pillow Talk (with Russell Rouse and Clarance Greene)
1961
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Gordon E. Sawyer
Sound
The Alamo
The Apartment
The Alamo (with Fred Hynes)
1962
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Sam Comer
Art Direction (Color)
Summer and Smoke
West Side Story (Boris Leven, Victor A. Gangelin)
Irene Sharaff
Costume Design (Color)
Flower Drum Song
West Side Story
Henry Mancini
Music (Song)
“Bachelor in Paradise” (Bachelor in Paradise)
“Moon River“ (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)
“Moon River” (with Johnny Mercer)
Chuck Jones
Short Subject (Cartoon)
Beep Prepared
Nelly’s Folly
Ersatz (The Substitute) (Zagreb Film)
Gordon E. Sawyer
Sound
The Children’s Hour
West Side Story
West Side Story (with Fred Hynes)
1963
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
George W. Davis, Henry Grace
Art Direction (Color)
Mutiny on the Bounty
The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
Lawrence of Arabia (John Box, John Stoll, Dario Simoni)
Paul Francis Webster
Music (Song)
“Love Song from Mutiny on the Bounty (Follow Me)” (Mutiny on the Bounty)
“Tender Is the Night” (Tender Is the Night)
“Days of Wine and Roses” (Days of Wine and Roses)
1964
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Hal Pereira, Sam Comer
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
Hud
Love with the Proper Stranger
America America (Gene Callahan)
Leon Shamroy
Cinematography (Color)
The Cardinal
Cleopatra
Cleopatra
Joseph LaShelle
Cinematography (Color)
How the West Was Won
Irma La Douce
Cleopatra
Edith Head
Costume Design (Black-and-White)
Love with the Proper Stranger
Wives and Lovers
8 1/2 (Piero Gherardi)
1965
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Charles Guggenheim
Documentary (Short Subject)
Children Without
Nine from Little Rock
Nine from Little Rock
James Van Heusen, Sammy Cahn
Music (Song)
“My Kind of Town” (Robin and the 7 Hoods)
“Where Love Has Gone” (Where Love Has Gone)
“Chim Chim-Cher-ee” (Mary Poppins)
William L. Snyder
Short Subject (Cartoon)
How to Avoid Frendship
Nudnik #2
The Pink Phink (David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng)
1966
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Hal Pereira
Art Direction (Black-and-White)
The Slender Thread
The Spy Who Came in from the Cold
Ship of Fools (Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish)
Dario Simoni
Art Direction (Color)
The Agony and the Ecstasy
Doctor Zhivago
Doctor Zhivago (with John Box and Terry Marsh)
Vittorio Nino Novarese
Costume Design (Color)
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Greatest Story Ever Told
Doctor Zhivago (Phyllis Dalton)
James P. Corcoran
Sound
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Sound of Music (with Fred Hynes)
1967
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walter M. Scott
Art Direction (Color)
Fantastic Voyage
The Sand Pebbles
Fantastic Voyage (with Jack Martin Smith, Dale Hennesy, and Stuart A. Reiss)
Danilo Donati
Costume Design (Black-and-White)
The Gospel According to St. Matthew
Mandragola
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Irene Sharaff)
1968
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Robert Surtees
Cinematography
Doctor Dolittle
Bonnie and Clyde (Burnett Guffey)
1972
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Robert Surtees
Cinematography
The Last Picture Show
Summer of ’42
Fiddler on the Roof (Oswald Morris)
Gordon K. McCallum
Sound
Diamonds Are Forever
Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof (with David Hildyard)
1973
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Dramatic Score)
Images
The Poseidon Adventure
Limelight (Charles Chaplin, Raymond Rasch, Larry Russell)
Richard Portman
Sound
The Candidate
Cabaret (Robert Knudson, David Hildyard)
1974
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Richard Portman
Sound
The Day of the Dolphin
Paper Moon
The Exorcist (Robert Knudson, Chris Newman)
Lawrence O. Jost
Sound
The Day of the Dolphin
The Paper Chase
The Exorcist (Robert Knudson, Chris Newman)
1975
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Francis Ford Coppola, Fred Roos
Best Picture
The Godfather Part II (with Gray Frederickson)
1977
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Bernard Herrmann
Music (Original Score)
Obsession
The Omen (Jerry Goldsmith)
William McCaughey
Sound
King Kong
All the President’s Men (Arthur Piantadosi, Les Fresholtz, Dick Alexander, Jim Webb)
1978
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
Star Wars
Robert Knudson, Robert J. Glass
Sound
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Sorcerer
Star Wars (Don MacDougall, Ray West, Bob Minkler, Derek Ball)
1980
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
David Shire
Music (Original Song)
“I’ll Never Say Goodbye” (The Promise)
“It Goes Like It Goes” (Norma Rae)
“It Goes Like It Goes” (with Norman Gimbel)
1983
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman
Music (Original Song)
“How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” (Best Friends)
“If We Were in Love” (Yes, Giorgio)
“It Might Be You” (Tootsie)
“Up Where We Belong” (An Officer and a Gentleman)
1984
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman
Music (Original Song)
“Papa, Can You Hear Me?” (Yentl)
“The Way He Makes Me Feel” (Yentl)
“Flashdance... What a Feeling” (Flashdance)
Randy Thom
Sound
Never Cry Wolf
The Right Stuff
The Right Stuff (with Mark Berger, Tom Scott, and David MacMillan)
1985
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
The River
A Passage to India (Maurice Jarre)
Dean Pitchford
Music (Original Song)
“Footloose” (Footloose)
“Let’s Hear It for the Boy” (Footloose)
“I Just Called to Say I Love You” (The Woman in Red)
Richard Edlund
Visual Effects
2010
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Dennis Muren, Michael McAlister, Lorne Peterson, George Gibbs)
1986
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Lionel Richie
Music (Original Song)
“Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)” (The Color Purple)
“Say You, Say Me” (White Nights)
“Say You, Say Me” (White Nights)
1987
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Oliver Stone
Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)
Salvador
Hannah and Her Sisters (Woody Allen)
1988
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Michael Kahn
Film Editing
Empire of the Sun
The Last Emperor (Gabriella Cristiani)
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
Empire of the Sun
The Witches of Eastwick
The Last Emperor (Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su)
1990
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
The Little Mermaid (Alan Menken)
Alan Menken, Howard Ashman
Music (Original Song)
“Kiss the Girl” (The Little Mermaid)
“Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid)
“Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid)
1991
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Walter Murch
Film Editing
Dances With Wolves (Neil Travis)
Nick Park
Short Film (Animated)
Creature Comforts
A Grand Day Out
Creature Comforts
1992
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Dennis Gassner, Nancy Haigh
Art Direction
Bugsy
Bugsy
Alan Menken, Howard Ashman
Music (Original Song)
“Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast)
“Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)
“Belle” (Beauty and the Beast)
“Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)
Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers
Sound
Backdraft
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (with Tom Johnson and Lee Orloff)
Gary Rydstrom
Sound Effects Editing
Backdraft
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (with Gloria S. Borders)
1993
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Ve Neill
Makeup
Batman Returns
Hoffa
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Greg Cannom, Michèle Burke, Matthew W. Mungle)
Greg Cannom
Makeup
Hoffa
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (with Michèle Burke and Matthew W. Mungle)
Alan Menken
Music (Original Song)
“Friend Like Me” (Aladdin)
“A Whole New World” (Aladdin)
“A Whole New World” (Aladdin)
1994
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Ron Judkins
Sound
Jurassic Park (with Gary Summers, Gary Rydstrom, and Shawn Murphy)
1995
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Thomas Newman
Music (Original Score)
Little Women
The Lion King (Hans Zimmer)
Elton John, Tim Rice
Music (Original Song)
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)
“Circle of Life” (The Lion King)
“Hakuna Matata” (The Lion King)
“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)
1996
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
James Horner
Music (Original Dramatic Score)
The Postman (Il Postino) (Luis Enrique Bacalov)
1997
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Kevin O’Connell
Sound
The Rock
The English Patient (Walter Murch, Mark Berger, David Parker, Chris Newman)
1998
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Tom Johnson
Sound
Titanic (with Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers, and Murk Ulano)
1999
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Sandy Powell
Costume Design
Velvet Goldmine
Shakespeare in Love
Kevin O’Connell, Greg P. Russell
Sound
Armageddon
The Mask of Zorro
Saving Private Ryan (Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson, Ronald Judkins)
2001
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Steven Soderbergh
Directing
Traffic
Traffic
2002
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Howard Shore)
2004
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Ngila Dickson
Costume Design
The Last Samurai
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (with Richard Taylor)
Andy Nelson, Anna Behlmer
Sound Mixing
The Last Samurai
Seabiscuit
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, Hammond Peek)
Christopher Boyes
Sound Mixing
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (with Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, Hammond Peek)
2005
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Randy Thom
Sound Editing
The Incredibles (with Michael Silvers)
Randy Thom
Sound Mixing
The Incredibles
The Polar Express
Ray (Scott Millan, Greg Orloff, Bob Beemer, Steve Cantamessa)
2006
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
Memoirs of a Geisha
Munich
Brokeback Mountain (Gustavo Santaolalla)
2007
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Henry Krieger
Music (Original Song)
“Listen” (Dreamgirls)
“Love You I Do” (Dreamgirls)
“Patience” (Dreamgirls)
“I Need to Wake Up” (An Inconvenient Truth)
Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
Sound Editing
Flags of Our Fathers
Letters from Iwo Jima
Letters from Iwo Jima
2008
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Roger Deakins
Cinematography
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
There Will Be Blood (Robert Elswit)
Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz
Music (Original Song)
“Happy Working Song” (Enchanted)
“So Close” (Enchanted)
“That’s How You Know” (Enchanted)
“Falling Slowly” (Once)
John Frazier
Visual Effects
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
Transformers
The Golden Compass (Michael Fink, Bill Westenhofer, Ben Morris, Trevor Wood)
2009
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
A.R. Rahman
Music (Original Song)
“Jai Ho” (Slumdog Millionaire)
“O Saya” (Slumdog Millionaire)
“Jai Ho” (with Gulzar)
Michael Semanick
Sound Mixing
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Slumdog Millionaire (Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke, Resul Pookutty)
2010
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Randy Newman
Music (Original Song)
“Almost There” (The Princess and the Frog)
“Down in New Orleans” (The Princess and the Frog)
“The Weary Kind (Theme from Crazy Heart)” (Crazy Heart)
Gary Summers
Sound Mixing
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
The Hurt Locker (Paul N.J. Ottosson, Ray Beckett)
Andy Nelson
Sound Mixing
Avatar
Star Trek
The Hurt Locker (Paul N.J. Ottosson, Ray Beckett)
2011
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Scott Rudin
Best Picture
True Grit
The King’s Speech (Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin)
2012
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
John Williams
Music (Original Score)
The Adventures of Tintin
War Horse
The Artist (Ludovic Bource)
2013
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
William Goldenberg
Film Editing
Argo
Zero Dark Thirty
Argo
Andy Nelson
Sound Mixing
Les Misérables
Lincoln
Les Misérables (with Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes)
2014
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Megan Ellison
Best Picture
American Hustle
Her
12 Years a Slave (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen, Anthony Katagas)
Chris Munro
Sound Mixing
Captain Phillips
Gravity
Gravity (with Skip Lievsay, Niv Adiri, and Christopher Benstead)
2015
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Alexandre Desplat
Music (Original Score)
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Anna Pinnock
Production Design
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Into the Woods
The Grand Budapest Hotel (with Adam Stockhausen)
Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño
Sound Mixing
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Unbroken
Whiplash (Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins, Thomas Curley)
2016
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Sandy Powell
Costume Design
Carol
Cinderella
Mad Max: Fury Road (Jenny Beavan)
Andy Nelson
Sound Mixing
Bridge of Spies
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Mad Max: Fury Road (Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff, Ben Osmo)
2017
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Music (Original Song)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (La La Land)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
“City of Stars” (La La Land)
2018
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Jacqueline Durran
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water (Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeffrey A. Melvin)
2019
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Sandy Powell
Costume Design
Mary Poppins Returns
Black Panther (Ruth Carter)
2020
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Best Picture
The Irishman
Joker
Parasite (Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho)
David Heyman
Best Picture
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Parasite (Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho)
Mark Ulano
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
1917 (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)
Dominic Tuohy
Visual Effects
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
1917 (with Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler)
2021
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Music (Original Score)
Mank
Soul
Soul (with Jon Batiste)
David Parker
Sound
Mank
Soul
Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh)
2022
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Dan Sudick
Visual Effects
Free Guy
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer)
2023
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Winner
Shane Boris
Documentary Feature Film
Fire of Love
Navalny
Navalny (with Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, and Melanie Miller)
Andy Nelson
Sound
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor)
2024
Name
Category
Nominee 1
Nominee 2
Nominee 3
Winner
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
TBA
Richard King
Sound
Maestro
Oppenheimer
TBA
Neil Corbould
Visual Effects
The Creator
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
TBA
Simone Coco
Visual Effects
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
TBA