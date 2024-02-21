Mental Floss

Have Oscar Nominees Ever Competed Against Themselves? Yes—Surprisingly Often

John Williams has done it eight times.

By Ellen Gutoskey

Backstage at the 2023 Oscars.
Backstage at the 2023 Oscars. / Handout/GettyImages
Considering how few Oscar nominees there are, it seems almost impossible for a person to get nominated twice in the same category during the same awards season. But it happens surprisingly often—in fact, at least one person has competed against themselves nearly every year of Oscars history.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has prohibited multiple nominations in certain categories during certain years, but the rules change fairly frequently. During the early 1930s, for example, the rulebook stipulated that “No individual shall be entitled to nomination for more than one achievement” except for the Outstanding Production award (a forerunner to Best Picture). Short films were apparently exempt, too, as producer Walt Disney was often nominated for more than one cartoon during that period.

Beginning with the 12th Academy Awards, the rulebook stated that “one actor, director, writing team or writer without collaborator” could only be nominated for one work per season. These days, actors can only be nominated for one role per category (you can, for example, nab Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominations in the same year for different movies—and plenty of people have). But directors are now allowed dual nominations: Steven Soderbergh was up for Best Director for both Erin Brockovich and Traffic in 2001. (He won for Traffic.) It was only the second time that the category played host to a duplicate: The first was back in 1939, when Michael Curtiz was nominated for Angels with Dirty Faces and Four Daughters. (He lost to Frank Capra for You Can’t Take It with You.)

Not all categories have always been capped at five nominations. In 1942, for example, there were a whopping 20 nominees for Music Score of a Dramatic Picture (five of them were duplicates) and another 10 for Scoring of a Musical Picture (no duplicates). Today, there’s only one category for all kinds of scores, but some composers have still managed to earn multiple nominations in a year (John Williams has done so eight times).

Duplicates tend to happen most often in categories where people work as a team, like Sound, Visual Effects, and Production Design. Even Best Picture has amassed quite a few duplicates, since films typically have multiple producers. Take Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who served as a producer on two 2020 Best Picture nominees: Joker and The Irishman. (Both lost to Parasite.)

Before we get into the full rundown of some 250 duplicates, here are some notes about the data below. 

  • The year above each grid is when the awards ceremony took place, typically honoring the films that premiered the previous year (e.g. all the films you’ll see in the 2015 section were released in 2014).
  • We only included individuals competing against themselves, not production studios and other collective entities.
  • Categories have been added and subtracted over the decades, and category names have evolved, too. We stuck with the syntax that the Academy used at the time (which is reflected in the organization’s digital database). Writing, for instance, used to be split into “Writing (Original Screenplay)” and “Writing (Screenplay).” Today, that second category would be labeled “Writing (Adapted Screenplay).”
  • It’s not that uncommon for an actor to appear in more than one Best Picture nominee in the same year. But actors don’t win Oscars for Best Picture, so they’re technically not competing in that category (unless they’re also credited as a producer on the film). In other words, you won’t see Timothée Chalamet listed below as a duplicate for the 2018 Oscars, when Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird were both up for Best Picture.
  • For the first three Oscars ceremonies (held in May 1929, April 1930, and November 1930, respectively), a single nomination for an actor could encompass more than one film role from the eligibility period. In 1929, for example, Janet Gaynor was nominated (and won) the Best Actress Oscar for her performances in 7th Heaven, Street Angel, and Sunrise. We didn’t count these situations as duplicates, since judges were more or less voting for an actor’s cumulative work, rather than pitting one performance against another. Weirdly, at the 3rd Oscars, it was announced that George Arliss won Best Actor for his performance in Disraeli, even though the ballot had also included The Green Goddess in his nomination. The same thing happened with Best Actress: Norma Shearer won for The Divorcee, though her nomination had included Their Own Desire. It’s never been clear exactly why this happened, but it wasn’t because voters were forced to choose between the roles.

1932

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Flowers and Trees

Mickey’s Orphans

Flowers and Trees

1934

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Building a Building

The Three Little Pigs

The Three Little Pigs

Louis Brock

Short Subject (Comedy)

A Preferred List

So This Is Harris

So This Is Harris

1936

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Three Orphan Kittens

Who Killed Cock Robin?

Three Orphan Kittens

1937

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis

Art Direction

The Great Ziegfeld

Romeo and Juliet

Dodsworth (Richard Day)

Max Steiner

Music (Scoring)

The Charge of the Light Brigade

The Garden of Allah

Anthony Adverse (Erich Wolfgang Korngold)

1938

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Alfred Newman

Music (Scoring)

The Hurricane

The Prisoner of Zenda

One Hundred Men and a Girl (Charles Previn, head of Universal Studio Music Department; no composer credit)

1939

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Nominee 4

Winner

Michael Curtiz

Directing

Angels with Dirty Faces

Four Daughters

You Can't Take It with You (Frank Capra)

Tom Held

Film Editing

The Great Waltz

Test Pilot

The Adventures of Robin Hood (Ralph Dawson)

Victor Young

Music (Original Score)

Army Girl

Breaking the Ice

The Adventures of Robin Hood (Erich Wolfgang Korngold)

Alfred Newman

Music (Scoring)

Alexander’s Ragtime Band

The Goldwyn Follies

Alexander’s Ragtime Band

Irving Berlin

Music (Song)

“Change Partners” (Carefree)

“Now It Can Be Told” (Alexander's Ragtime Band)

“Thanks for the Memory” (The Big Broadcast of 1938)

Arthur Quenzer

Music (Song)

“The Cowboy and the Lady” (The Cowboy and the Lady)

“Merrily We Live” (Merrily We Live)

“Thanks for the Memory” (The Big Broadcast of 1938)

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Brave Little Tailor

Ferdinand the Bull

Good Scouts

Mother Goose Goes Hollywood

Ferdinand the Bull

Ian Dalrymple

Writing (Screenplay)

The Citadel

Pygmalion

Pygmalion (with George Bernard Shaw, W.P. Lipscomb, and Cecil Lewis)

1940

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Max Steiner

Music (Original Score)

Dark Victory

Gone with the Wind

The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)

Victor Young

Music (Original Score)

Golden Boy

Gulliver’s Travels

Man of Conquest

The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)

Alfred Newman

Music (Original Score)

The Rains Came

Wuthering Heights

The Wizard of Oz (Herbert Stothart)

Alfred Newman

Music (Scoring)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

They Shall Have Music

Stagecoach (Richard Hageman, Frank Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken)

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

The Pointer

The Ugly Duckling

The Ugly Duckling (Walt Disney)

1941

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Ray Rennahan

Cinematography (Color)

The Blue Bird

Down Argentine Way

The Thief of Bagdad (Georges Périnal)

Victor Young

Music (Original Score)

Arizona

The Dark Command

North West Mounted Police

Pinocchio (Leigh Harline, Paul J. Smith, Ned Washington)

Richard Hageman

Music (Original Score)

The Howards of Virginia

The Long Voyage Home

Pinocchio (Leigh Harline, Paul J. Smith, Ned Washington)

Johnny Mercer

Music (Song)

“I’d Know You Anywhere” (You’ll Find Out)

“Love of My Life” (Second Chorus)

“When You Wish Upon a Star” (Pinocchio)

John P. Fulton; Bernard B. Brown

Special Effects

The Boys from Syracuse

The Invisible Man Returns

The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)

Gordon Jennings, Farciot Edouart

Special Effects

Dr. Cyclops

Typhoon

The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)

Thomas T. Moulton

Special Effects

Foreign Correspondent

The Long Voyage Home

The Thief of Bagdad (Lawrence Butler, Jack Whitney)

1942

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Ray Rennahan

Cinematography (Color)

Blood and Sand

Louisiana Purchase

Blood and Sand

Truman Talley

Documentary (Short Subject)

Life of a Thoroughbred

Soldiers of the Sky

Churchill’s Island (National Film Board of Canada)

Bernard Herrmann

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)

All That Money Can Buy

Citizen Kane

All That Money Can Buy

Alfred Newman

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)

Ball of Fire

How Green Was My Valley

All That Money Can Buy

Edward Ward

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)

Cheers for Miss Bishop

Tanks a Million

All That Money Can Buy

Franz Waxman

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Suspicion

All That Money Can Buy

Miklos Rozsa

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic Picture)

Lydia

Sundown

All That Money Can Buy

Leon Schlesinger

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Hiawathas Rabbit Hunt

Rhapsody in Rivets

Lend a Paw

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Lend a Paw

Truant Officer Donald

Lend a Paw

Farciot Edouart, Gordon Jennings, Louis Mesenkop

Special Effects

Aloma of the South Seas

I Wanted Wings

I Wanted Wings

1943

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Howard Greene

Cinematography (Color)

Arabian Nights

Jungle Book

The Black Swan (Leon Shamroy)

William V. Skall

Cinematography (Color)

Arabian Nights

Reap the Wild Wind

To the Shores of Tripoli

The Black Swan (Leon Shamroy)

Walt Disney

Documentary

The Grain That Built a Hemisphere

The New Spirit

(Four winners)The Battle of Midway, Kokoda Front Line!, Moscow Strikes Back, Prelude to War

Victor Young

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

Flying Tigers

Silver Queen

Take a Letter, Darling

Now, Voyager (Max Steiner)

Roy Webb

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

I Married a Witch

Joan of Paris

Now, Voyager (Max Steiner)

Frank Butler

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Road to Morocco

Wake Island

Woman of the Year (Ring Lardner Jr., Michael Kanin)

Claudine West

Writing (Screenplay)

Mrs. Miniver

Random Harvest

Mrs. Miniver (with Arthur Wimperis, George Froeschel, and James Hilton)

1944

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

James Wong Howe

Cinematography (Black-and-White)

Air Force

The North Star

The Song of Bernadette (Arthur Miller)

Harold Arlen

Music (Song)

“Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe” (Cabin in the Sky)

“My Shining Hour” (The Sky’s the Limit)

“That Old Black Magic” (Star Spangled Rhythm)

“You’ll Never Know” (Hello, Frisco, Hello)

Johnny Mercer

Music (Song)

“My Shining Hour” (The Sky’s the Limit)

“That Old Black Magic” (Star Spangled Rhythm)

“You’ll Never Know” (Hello, Frisco, Hello)

1945

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Max Steiner

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

The Adventures of Mark Twain

Since You Went Away

Since You Went Away

Miklos Rozsa

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

Double Indemnity

Woman of the Town

Since You Went Away

Edward Paul

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

The Hairy Ape

Up in Mabel’s Room

Since You Went Away

Michel Michelet

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

The Hairy Ape

Voice in the Wind

Since You Went Away

Ray Heindorf

Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)

Hollywood Canteen

Up in Arms

Cover Girl (Morris Stoloff, Carmen Dragon)

Ted Koehler

Music (Song)

“Now I Know” (Up in Arms)

“Sweet Dreams Sweetheart” (Hollywood Canteen)

“Swinging on a Star” (Going My Way)

Preston Sturges

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hail the Conquering Hero

The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek

Wilson (Lamar Trotti)

1946

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Werner Janssen

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

Captain Kidd

Guest in the House

The Southerner

Spellbound

Miklos Rozsa

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

The Lost Weekend

A Song to Remember

Spellbound

Spellbound

Ray Heindorf

Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)

Rhapsody in Blue

Wonder Man

Anchors Aweigh (Georgie Stoll)

Jule Styne, Sammy Cahn

Music (Song)

“Anywhere” (Tonight and Every Night)

“I Fall in Love Too Easily“ (Anchors Aweigh)

“It Might As Well Be Spring” (State Fair)

James Van Heusen, Johnny Burke

Music (Song)

“Aren’t You Glad You’re You?” (The Bells of St. Mary’s)

“Sleighride in July” (Belle of the Yukon)

“It Might As Well Be Spring” (State Fair)

1947

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Thomas Little

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

Anna and the King of Siam

The Razor’s Edge

Anna and the King of Siam (with Lyle Wheeler, William Darling, and Frank E. Hughes)

Gordon Hollingshead

Short Subject (One-Reel)

Facing Your Danger

Smart As a Fox

Facing Your Danger

1948

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Chip an'Dale

Pluto’s Blue Note

Tweetie Pie (Edward Selzer)

1949

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Leo Robin

Music (Song)

“For Every Man There’s a Woman” (Casbah)

“This Is the Moment” (That Lady in Ermine)

"Buttons and Bows" (The Paleface)

J. Arthur Rank

Best Motion Picture

Hamlet

The Red Shoes

Hamlet

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Mickey and the Seal

Tea for Two Hundred

The Little Orphan (Fred Quimby)

Gordon Hollingshead

Short Subject (One-Reel)

Cinderella Horse

So You Want to Be on the Radio

Symphony of a City (Edmund H. Reek)

1950

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Gordon Hollingshead

Short Subject (Two-Reel)

The Grass Is Always Greener

Snow Carnival

Van Gogh (Gaston Diehl, Robert Haessens)

1951

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Stephen Bosustow

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Gerald McBoing-Boing

Trouble Indemnity

Gerald McBoing-Boing

1952

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Lyle Wheeler, Thomas Little

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

Fourteen Hours

House on Telegraph Hill

A Streetcar Named Desire (Richard Day, George James Hopkins)

Cedric Gibbons

Art Direction (Color)

An American in Paris

Quo Vadis

An American in Paris (with Preston Ames, Edwin B. Willis, and Keogh Gleason)

Lyle Wheeler, Thomas Little

Art Direction (Color)

David and Bathsheba

On the Riviera

An American in Paris (Cedric Gibbons, Preston Ames, Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason)

Alex North

Music (Music Score of a Dramatic or Comedy Picture)

Death of a Salesman

A Streetcar Named Desire

A Place in the Sun (Franz Waxman)

Johnny Green

Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)

An American in Paris

The Great Caruso

An American in Paris (with Saul Chaplin)

1953

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Lyle Wheeler

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

My Cousin Rachel

Viva Zapata!

The Bad and the Beautiful (Cedric Gibbons, Edward Carfagno, Edwin B. Willis, Keogh Gleason)

Fred Quimby

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Johann Mouse

Little Johnny Jet

Johann Mouse

Stephen Bosustow

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Madeline

Pink and Blue Blues

Johann Mouse

1954

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Lyle Wheeler

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

The President’s Lady

Titanic

Julius Caesar (Cedric Gibbons, Edward Carfagno, Edwin B. Willis, Hugh Hunt)

Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis

Art Direction (Color)

Lili

The Story of Three Loves

Young Bless

The Robe (Lyle Wheeler, George W. Davis, Walter M. Scott, Paul S. Fox)

Arthur Krams

Art Direction (Color)

Lili

The Story of Three Loves

The Robe (Lyle Wheeler, George W. Davis, Walter M. Scott, Paul S. Fox)

Charles LeMaire

Costume Design (Color)

How to Marry a Millionaire

The Robe

The Robe (with Emile Santiago)

Stephen Bosustow

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Christopher Crumpet

The Tell-Tale Heart

Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Rugged Bear

Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom

Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom

Walt Disney

Short Subject (Two-Reel)

Bear Country

Ben and Me

Bear Country

1955

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Hal Pereira, Sam Comer

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

The Country Girl

Sabrina

On the Waterfront (Richard Day)

Irene Sharaff

Costume Design (Color)

Brigadoon

A Star Is Born

Gate of Hell (Sanzo Wada)

Charles LeMaire

Costume Design (Color)

Desiree

There’s No Business Like Show Business

Gate of Hell (Sanzo Wada)

1956

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Cedric Gibbons, Edwin B. Willis

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

Blackboard Jungle

I’ll Cry Tomorrow

The Rose Tattoo (Hal Pereira, Tambi Larsen, Sam Comer, Arthur Krams)

Lyle Wheeler, Walter M. Scott

Art Direction (Color)

Daddy Long Legs

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Picnic (William Flannery, Jo Mielziner, Robert Priestley)

Charles LeMaire

Costume Design (Color)

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

The Virgin Queen

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Sammy Cahn

Music (Song)

“I’ll Never Stop Loving You” (Love Me or Leave Me)

‘(Love Is) The Tender Trap” (The Tender Trap)

“Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” (Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing)

1957

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Johnny Green

Music (Scoring of a Musical Picture)

High Society

Meet Me in Las Vegas

The King and I (Alfred Newman, Ken Darby)

Stephen Bosustow

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Gerald McBoing-Boing on Planet Moo

The Jaywalker

Mister Magoo’s Puddle Jumper

Mister Magoo’s Puddle Jumper

1958

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

William A. Horning, Edwin B. Willis

Art Direction

Les Girls

Raintree County

Sayonara (Ted Haworth, Robert Priestley)

Hugo Friedhofer

Music (Scoring)

An Affair to Remember

Boy on a Dolphin

The Bridge on the River Kwai (Malcolm Arnold)

Edward Selzer

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Birds Anonymous

Tabasco Road

Birds Anonymous

1959

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Sammy Fain, Paul Francis Webster

Music (Song)

“A Certain Smile” (A Certain Smile)

“A Very Precious Love” (Marjorie Morningstar)

“Gigi” (Gigi)

1960

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

William A. Horning

Art Direction (Color)

Ben-Hur

North by Northwest

Ben-Hur (with Edward Carfagno and Hugh Hunt)

Sammy Cahn

Music (Song)

“The Best of Everything” (The Best of Everything)

“High Hopes” (A Hole in the Head)

“High Hopes” (with James Van Heusen)

Stanley Shapiro, Maurice Richlin

Writing (Story and Screenplay—Written Directly for the Screen)

Operation Petticoat

Pillow Talk

Pillow Talk (with Russell Rouse and Clarance Greene)

1961

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Gordon E. Sawyer

Sound

The Alamo

The Apartment

The Alamo (with Fred Hynes)

1962

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Sam Comer

Art Direction (Color)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Summer and Smoke

West Side Story (Boris Leven, Victor A. Gangelin)

Irene Sharaff

Costume Design (Color)

Flower Drum Song

West Side Story

West Side Story

Henry Mancini

Music (Song)

“Bachelor in Paradise” (Bachelor in Paradise)

“Moon River“ (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

“Moon River” (with Johnny Mercer)

Chuck Jones

Short Subject (Cartoon)

Beep Prepared

Nelly’s Folly

Ersatz (The Substitute) (Zagreb Film)

Gordon E. Sawyer

Sound

The Children’s Hour

West Side Story

West Side Story (with Fred Hynes)

1963

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

George W. Davis, Henry Grace

Art Direction (Color)

Mutiny on the Bounty

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

Lawrence of Arabia (John Box, John Stoll, Dario Simoni)

Paul Francis Webster

Music (Song)

“Love Song from Mutiny on the Bounty (Follow Me)” (Mutiny on the Bounty)

“Tender Is the Night” (Tender Is the Night)

“Days of Wine and Roses” (Days of Wine and Roses)

1964

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Hal Pereira, Sam Comer

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

Hud

Love with the Proper Stranger

America America (Gene Callahan)

Leon Shamroy

Cinematography (Color)

The Cardinal

Cleopatra

Cleopatra

Joseph LaShelle

Cinematography (Color)

How the West Was Won

Irma La Douce

Cleopatra

Edith Head

Costume Design (Black-and-White)

Love with the Proper Stranger

Wives and Lovers

8 1/2 (Piero Gherardi)

1965

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Charles Guggenheim

Documentary (Short Subject)

Children Without

Nine from Little Rock

Nine from Little Rock

James Van Heusen, Sammy Cahn

Music (Song)

“My Kind of Town” (Robin and the 7 Hoods)

“Where Love Has Gone” (Where Love Has Gone)

“Chim Chim-Cher-ee” (Mary Poppins)

William L. Snyder

Short Subject (Cartoon)

How to Avoid Frendship

Nudnik #2

The Pink Phink (David H. DePatie, Friz Freleng)

1966

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Hal Pereira

Art Direction (Black-and-White)

The Slender Thread

The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

Ship of Fools (Robert Clatworthy, Joseph Kish)

Dario Simoni

Art Direction (Color)

The Agony and the Ecstasy

Doctor Zhivago

Doctor Zhivago (with John Box and Terry Marsh)

Vittorio Nino Novarese

Costume Design (Color)

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Doctor Zhivago (Phyllis Dalton)

James P. Corcoran

Sound

The Agony and the Ecstasy

The Sound of Music

The Sound of Music (with Fred Hynes)

1967

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walter M. Scott

Art Direction (Color)

Fantastic Voyage

The Sand Pebbles

Fantastic Voyage (with Jack Martin Smith, Dale Hennesy, and Stuart A. Reiss)

Danilo Donati

Costume Design (Black-and-White)

The Gospel According to St. Matthew

Mandragola

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Irene Sharaff)

1968

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Robert Surtees

Cinematography

Doctor Dolittle

The Graduate

Bonnie and Clyde (Burnett Guffey)

1972

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Robert Surtees

Cinematography

The Last Picture Show

Summer of ’42

Fiddler on the Roof (Oswald Morris)

Gordon K. McCallum

Sound

Diamonds Are Forever

Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof (with David Hildyard)

1973

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Dramatic Score)

Images

The Poseidon Adventure

Limelight (Charles Chaplin, Raymond Rasch, Larry Russell)

Richard Portman

Sound

The Candidate

The Godfather

Cabaret (Robert Knudson, David Hildyard)

1974

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Richard Portman

Sound

The Day of the Dolphin

Paper Moon

The Exorcist (Robert Knudson, Chris Newman)

Lawrence O. Jost

Sound

The Day of the Dolphin

The Paper Chase

The Exorcist (Robert Knudson, Chris Newman)

1975

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Francis Ford Coppola, Fred Roos

Best Picture

The Conversation

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part II (with Gray Frederickson)

1977

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Bernard Herrmann

Music (Original Score)

Obsession

Taxi Driver

The Omen (Jerry Goldsmith)

William McCaughey

Sound

King Kong

Rocky

All the President’s Men (Arthur Piantadosi, Les Fresholtz, Dick Alexander, Jim Webb)

1978

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Star Wars

Star Wars

Robert Knudson, Robert J. Glass

Sound

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Sorcerer

Star Wars (Don MacDougall, Ray West, Bob Minkler, Derek Ball)

1980

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

David Shire

Music (Original Song)

“I’ll Never Say Goodbye” (The Promise)

“It Goes Like It Goes” (Norma Rae)

“It Goes Like It Goes” (with Norman Gimbel)

1983

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman

Music (Original Song)

“How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” (Best Friends)

“If We Were in Love” (Yes, Giorgio)

“It Might Be You” (Tootsie)

“Up Where We Belong” (An Officer and a Gentleman)

1984

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Michel Legrand, Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman

Music (Original Song)

“Papa, Can You Hear Me?” (Yentl)

“The Way He Makes Me Feel” (Yentl)

“Flashdance... What a Feeling” (Flashdance)

Randy Thom

Sound

Never Cry Wolf

Return of the Jedi

The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff (with Mark Berger, Tom Scott, and David MacMillan)

1985

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The River

A Passage to India (Maurice Jarre)

Dean Pitchford

Music (Original Song)

“Footloose” (Footloose)

“Let’s Hear It for the Boy” (Footloose)

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” (The Woman in Red)

Richard Edlund

Visual Effects

Ghostbusters

2010

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (Dennis Muren, Michael McAlister, Lorne Peterson, George Gibbs)

1986

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Lionel Richie

Music (Original Song)

“Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)” (The Color Purple)

“Say You, Say Me” (White Nights)

“Say You, Say Me” (White Nights)

1987

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Oliver Stone

Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen)

Platoon

Salvador

Hannah and Her Sisters (Woody Allen)

1988

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Michael Kahn

Film Editing

Empire of the Sun

Fatal Attraction

The Last Emperor (Gabriella Cristiani)

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

Empire of the Sun

The Witches of Eastwick

The Last Emperor (Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Byrne, Cong Su)

1990

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

Born on the Fourth of July

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Little Mermaid (Alan Menken)

Alan Menken, Howard Ashman

Music (Original Song)

“Kiss the Girl” (The Little Mermaid)

“Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid)

“Under the Sea” (The Little Mermaid)

1991

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Walter Murch

Film Editing

Ghost

The Godfather Part III

Dances With Wolves (Neil Travis)

Nick Park

Short Film (Animated)

Creature Comforts

A Grand Day Out

Creature Comforts

1992

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Dennis Gassner, Nancy Haigh

Art Direction

Barton Fink

Bugsy

Bugsy

Alan Menken, Howard Ashman

Music (Original Song)

“Be Our Guest” (Beauty and the Beast)

“Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

“Belle” (Beauty and the Beast)

“Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers

Sound

Backdraft

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (with Tom Johnson and Lee Orloff)

Gary Rydstrom

Sound Effects Editing

Backdraft

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (with Gloria S. Borders)

1993

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Ve Neill

Makeup

Batman Returns

Hoffa

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Greg Cannom, Michèle Burke, Matthew W. Mungle)

Greg Cannom

Makeup

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Hoffa

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (with Michèle Burke and Matthew W. Mungle)

Alan Menken

Music (Original Song)

“Friend Like Me” (Aladdin)

“A Whole New World” (Aladdin)

“A Whole New World” (Aladdin)

1994

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Ron Judkins

Sound

Jurassic Park

Schindler’s List

Jurassic Park (with Gary Summers, Gary Rydstrom, and Shawn Murphy)

1995

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Thomas Newman

Music (Original Score)

Little Women

The Shawshank Redemption

The Lion King (Hans Zimmer)

Elton John, Tim Rice

Music (Original Song)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)

“Circle of Life” (The Lion King)

“Hakuna Matata” (The Lion King)

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)

1996

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

James Horner

Music (Original Dramatic Score)

Apollo 13

Braveheart

The Postman (Il Postino) (Luis Enrique Bacalov)

1997

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Kevin O’Connell

Sound

The Rock

Twister

The English Patient (Walter Murch, Mark Berger, David Parker, Chris Newman)

1998

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Tom Johnson

Sound

Contact

Titanic

Titanic (with Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers, and Murk Ulano)

1999

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Sandy Powell

Costume Design

Shakespeare in Love

Velvet Goldmine

Shakespeare in Love

Kevin O’Connell, Greg P. Russell

Sound

Armageddon

The Mask of Zorro

Saving Private Ryan (Gary Rydstrom, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson, Ronald Judkins)

2001

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Steven Soderbergh

Directing

Erin Brockovich

Traffic

Traffic

2002

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Howard Shore)

2004

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Ngila Dickson

Costume Design

The Last Samurai

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (with Richard Taylor)

Andy Nelson, Anna Behlmer

Sound Mixing

The Last Samurai

Seabiscuit

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (Christopher Boyes, Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, Hammond Peek)

Christopher Boyes

Sound Mixing

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (with Michael Semanick, Michael Hedges, Hammond Peek)

2005

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Randy Thom

Sound Editing

The Incredibles

The Polar Express

The Incredibles (with Michael Silvers)

Randy Thom

Sound Mixing

The Incredibles

The Polar Express

Ray (Scott Millan, Greg Orloff, Bob Beemer, Steve Cantamessa)

2006

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

Memoirs of a Geisha

Munich

Brokeback Mountain (Gustavo Santaolalla)

2007

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Henry Krieger

Music (Original Song)

“Listen” (Dreamgirls)

“Love You I Do” (Dreamgirls)

“Patience” (Dreamgirls)

“I Need to Wake Up” (An Inconvenient Truth)

Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

Sound Editing

Flags of Our Fathers

Letters from Iwo Jima

Letters from Iwo Jima

2008

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Roger Deakins

Cinematography

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

No Country for Old Men

There Will Be Blood (Robert Elswit)

Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz

Music (Original Song)

“Happy Working Song” (Enchanted)

“So Close” (Enchanted)

“That’s How You Know” (Enchanted)

“Falling Slowly” (Once)

John Frazier

Visual Effects

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Transformers

The Golden Compass (Michael Fink, Bill Westenhofer, Ben Morris, Trevor Wood)

2009

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

A.R. Rahman

Music (Original Song)

“Jai Ho” (Slumdog Millionaire)

“O Saya” (Slumdog Millionaire)

“Jai Ho” (with Gulzar)

Michael Semanick

Sound Mixing

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

WALL-E

Slumdog Millionaire (Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke, Resul Pookutty)

2010

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Randy Newman

Music (Original Song)

“Almost There” (The Princess and the Frog)

“Down in New Orleans” (The Princess and the Frog)

“The Weary Kind (Theme from Crazy Heart)” (Crazy Heart)

Gary Summers

Sound Mixing

Avatar

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

The Hurt Locker (Paul N.J. Ottosson, Ray Beckett)

Andy Nelson

Sound Mixing

Avatar

Star Trek

The Hurt Locker (Paul N.J. Ottosson, Ray Beckett)

2011

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Scott Rudin

Best Picture

The Social Network

True Grit

The King’s Speech (Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gareth Unwin)

2012

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

John Williams

Music (Original Score)

The Adventures of Tintin

War Horse

The Artist (Ludovic Bource)

2013

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

William Goldenberg

Film Editing

Argo

Zero Dark Thirty

Argo

Andy Nelson

Sound Mixing

Les Misérables

Lincoln

Les Misérables (with Mark Paterson and Simon Hayes)

2014

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Megan Ellison

Best Picture

American Hustle

Her

12 Years a Slave (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen, Anthony Katagas)

Chris Munro

Sound Mixing

Captain Phillips

Gravity

Gravity (with Skip Lievsay, Niv Adiri, and Christopher Benstead)

2015

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Alexandre Desplat

Music (Original Score)

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Anna Pinnock

Production Design

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Into the Woods

The Grand Budapest Hotel (with Adam Stockhausen)

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño

Sound Mixing

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Unbroken

Whiplash (Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins, Thomas Curley)

2016

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Sandy Powell

Costume Design

Carol

Cinderella

Mad Max: Fury Road (Jenny Beavan)

Andy Nelson

Sound Mixing

Bridge of Spies

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Mad Max: Fury Road (Chris Jenkins, Gregg Rudloff, Ben Osmo)

2017

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Music (Original Song)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (La La Land)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

“City of Stars” (La La Land)

2018

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Jacqueline Durran

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water (Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeffrey A. Melvin)

2019

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Sandy Powell

Costume Design

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther (Ruth Carter)

2020

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Best Picture

The Irishman

Joker

Parasite (Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho)

David Heyman

Best Picture

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Parasite (Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho)

Mark Ulano

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

1917 (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

Dominic Tuohy

Visual Effects

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

1917 (with Guillaume Rocheron and Greg Butler)

2021

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Music (Original Score)

Mank

Soul

Soul (with Jon Batiste)

David Parker

Sound

Mank

Soul

Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Phillip Bladh)

2022

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Dan Sudick

Visual Effects

Free Guy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Dune (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer)

2023

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Winner

Shane Boris

Documentary Feature Film

Fire of Love

Navalny

Navalny (with Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, and Melanie Miller)

Andy Nelson

Sound

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor)

2024

Name

Category

Nominee 1

Nominee 2

Nominee 3

Winner

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

TBA

Richard King

Sound

Maestro

Oppenheimer

TBA

Neil Corbould

Visual Effects

The Creator

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

TBA

Simone Coco

Visual Effects

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

TBA

