Can You Find the Corgi That Doesn't Belong in This Platinum Jubilee Brainteaser?
The festivities honoring Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee commenced on Thursday, June 2. If you're not in the UK to mark the occasion, you can celebrate 70 years of her reign with this brainteaser featuring some of her favorite things.
The online retailer 247 Blinds shared this royal-themed hidden-image puzzle based on its exclusive Platinum Puzzle roller blind design. It features the corgis, stylish headwear, and afternoon tea fixings the queen is known to love. One of the corgi's accessories doesn't match the rest. See if you can pick him out from the scene above.
As the design indicates, the queen loves her sweet treats. The Platinum Jubilee even has its own official dessert—a lemon trifle consisting of Swiss rolls, custard, lemon curd, amaretti biscuits, Mandarin coulis, and orange-and-lemon jelly. You can find the recipe to make it at home here.
If you're still struggling to find the corgi that doesn't belong in the puzzle, check out the solution in the image below. For another way to celebrate Jubilee weekend, try this royal brainteaser set on the streets of London.