A Rare 'Star Wars' Poster Is Being Auctioned Off to Benefit Ukraine
If you’re in the market for a classic poster from 1977’s Star Wars, auction house Prop Store is making a generous offer. Proceeds from the winning bid will go toward supporting those affected by the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
The 40-inch-by-30-inch poster, which was released to support Star Wars arriving in UK theaters, was illustrated by noted fantasy artists the Brothers Hildebrandt. It’s a “quad” style advertisement, which differs from traditional vertical-style movie posters by taking a more panoramic approach.
The poster wasn’t in circulation long, being replaced by a poster featuring art by Tom Chantrell. Because so few were produced, it’s considered to be one of the rarest Star Wars posters in existence and could realize up to $9200 at auction.
Prop Store has committed to donating profits from the sale to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which provides food, clothing, and other necessities to the people of Ukraine that are being displaced during the conflict with Russia. The DEC estimates up to 4 million people could be forced to flee their homes as a result of the fighting.
The Star Wars poster is part of Prop Store’s Cinema Poster Live Auction, which will be held online and in person in Hertfordshire, England, on March 24.