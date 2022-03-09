8 Charities and Organizations Helping Ukraine—and How You Can Contribute
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and has aggressively expanded its war against the country in the weeks since. Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes and lives behind, untold damage has been done to the country's infrastructure, and the situation remains dangerous for those facing ongoing attacks. It's the kind of massive crisis that can make us all feel helpless, but there are still things we can do to come to the aid of those in need. If you're looking for ways to get involved, here are eight organizations accepting donations to help during this crisis.
1. Fight for Right
Under normal circumstances, this non-profit assists and advocates for disabled Ukrainians, building strong communities and educating people about civil rights. After Russia's invasion, Fight for Right has been working to help Ukrainians with disabilities evacuate safely while providing them with financial assistance and food. You can donate through their website's general fund or through their evacuation GoFundMe campaign.
2. 'The Kyiv Independent' and other media outlets
The Kyiv Independent news organization has only been operating for three months, and the outlet is now facing bombings and cyber-attacks, threatening its ability to provide much-needed news coverage of the situation in Ukraine. As the organization says in its GoFundMe, "[Ukraine] deserves to have its story told—the challenges and victories, the villains and heroes. We want to tell that story." You can donate here to help free speech and factual reporting in a time of immense pressure. There's also a general fund to help media outlets across Ukraine.
3. Urgent Action Fund for Women's Human Rights
Urgent Action Fund's mission is to support women's rights and create a culture that's fair for all. Now, the organization is providing necessities to women, transgender, and nonbinary activists throughout Ukraine, including help with relocation, legal and financial support, survival training, medical supplies, and increased locations for shelters. Head here to donate.
4. Voices of Children
The Ukraine-based organization Voices of Children has been working since 2015 to provide psychological and psychosocial assistance to children traumatized by war. As this conflict escalates, the organization is also helping with evacuations as well as ongoing mental health support for those most vulnerable being affected by large-scale violence. You can donate here.
5. Hope For Ukraine
Among its many services, Hope for Ukraine provides financial support to soldiers injured during combat, improves the quality of life for children in shelters across the country, and hands out groceries to families in need. You can donate here.
6. International Organization for Migration
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is an inter-governmental agency within the United Nations system that's well-established in the region. Their goal now is to bring Ukrainians to safety across the border and get them assistance once they've relocated. More than 2.2 million people have fled the country since the beginning of the conflict, and the IOM is working to provide them with support, food, medical supplies, and shelter. You can donate here.
7. World Central Kitchen
As has been the case with other disasters, World Central Kitchen is stepping up to feed Ukrainians in need. Right now, they're positioned in Poland, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary, and are ready to fill plates and bowls with hot meals for those crossing to safety. They're also working with restaurants inside Ukraine to bring food to people. You can donate here.
8. UNICEF USA
The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) is one of the most well-known charitable organizations in the world. During this crisis, UNICEF is accepting donations to help provide medical supplies, food, water, toys, and other basics to families still in Ukraine. Head here to donate.