The Newest Rubik’s Cube Is Made From Recycled Plastic
We’ve seen a lot of creative versions of the Rubik’s Cube since its inception in the 1970s—the world’s biggest one, the world’s tiniest one, a diamond-encrusted one, and more. The newest edition isn’t special in size or appearance. Like the standard cube, it has six sides, nine squares on each side, and sports the typical six colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and white) you’d expect to see. It’s also a little over a couple square inches in terms of size.
But unlike your garden-variety Rubik’s Cube, this one isn’t made from regular plastic. Instead, it’s made from 100-percent recycled plastic—hence the name “Rubik’s Re-Cube.” Even the box it comes in is eco-friendly, boasting unbleached paperboard, natural ingredients, and an FSC certification (meaning the Forest Stewardship Council “ensured that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits,” according to the organization’s website).
If you’re an eco-conscious person who’s long considered getting into the art of solving a Rubik’s Cube, the Rubik’s Re-Cube pretty much sells itself. Or maybe you own an ancient Rubik’s Cube that’s practically begging to be put out to pasture. But don’t trash it: You can ship it back to Spin Master—maker of the toy—for free, and the company will recycle it for you via TerraCycle. In fact, you can send back any Spin Master products that are ready for retirement (except for Kinetic Sand and Orbeez). All you have to do is print out a free shipping label and find a suitable box to put everything in.
The Rubik’s Re-Cube is available on Amazon for $13.