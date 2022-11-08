You Can Get Half Off an Annual Sam’s Club Membership With This Early Black Friday Deal
With Black Friday mere weeks away, retailers have already started rolling out can’t-miss sales. But the one of the best deals currently out there isn’t on a single product—it’s on something that will help you keep saving for the whole year to come.
A typical annual membership to Sam’s Club costs $50; right now, however, you can get it for half-off. For just $25, you’ll gain access to a year’s worth of low wholesale prices on everything from toilet paper to mixed nuts—not to mention additional discounts available only to members. And if you sign up for Sam’s Club’s free rewards program, you’ll rack up Sam’s Cash that you can turn around and spend on future purchases.
The peace of mind that comes from knowing you’re purchasing all your essentials as cost-effectively as possible might be enough to make you shell out $25 on its own. But if it isn’t, lesser-known club perks just might do the trick. Members often enjoy cheaper gas prices at Sam’s fueling stations, plus free flat tire repairs, windshield wiper installation, and battery testing. You’ll also qualify for $4-per-order curbside pick-up—an especially convenient experience for shoppers who can’t or don’t want to exit their cars, as Sam’s employees will even take care of loading your order into your vehicle.
And because each membership comes with an extra card to give to someone else in your household at no extra cost, you could make the argument that you’re really getting two memberships for half the price of one.
The 50 percent off deal runs through Tuesday, January 31, 2023, and is open to anyone at least 18 years old who hasn’t been a Sam’s member in the last six months. You can see more details and sign up here.