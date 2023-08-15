Make Family Game Night Even Better With This New Cookbook Inspired by ‘The Settlers of Catan’
Take a bite out of these recipes straight from the upcoming ‘Catan: The Official Cookbook.’
By Rudie Obias
One of the best things about playing The Settlers of Catan is hanging out with your friends and family in the spirit of competition. From building cities to constructing roads and making alliances, the game can get heated and intense pretty quickly, especially if you’re playing on an empty stomach. For a more immersive experience, it might be a good idea to pair the evening with foods directly inspired by the popular board game.
Coming out on Tuesday, September 12 from Ulysses Press, Catan: The Official Cookbook consists of 77 recipes that were inspired by the very popular board game. In the book, you’ll find recipes for small bites and appetizers, like Scaled Feta Barbarian Skewers and an Adventurer’s Charcuterie Board—all of which are perfect for one-handed snacking while playing with friends.
“We were looking to concept recipes that could be game night or group friendly,” Casie Vogel, director of editorial and acquisitions at Ulysses Press, tells Mental Floss. “We imagine Catanians [fans of the game] coming together and enjoying these delicious dishes either as appetizers while playing or a full feast before or after an epic game night or day of Catan.”
There are also plenty of hearty meals in the cookbook that are fit for a knight, such as Brick Smash Burgers and Tavern Ale Pie, plus sweet treat desserts like Pirate’s Rum-Raisin Bread Pudding and Hex Cookies, the latter of which are shaped like the board game’s iconic hexagon resource cards. There are even fun cocktail recipes too, including a Victory Point Punch and a Knight-Cap Hot Toddy.
Catan: The Official Cookbook also features recipes that are gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan, so there’s a little something for everyone, with tips and tricks provided to help you create the best results at home. But don’t worry, you don’t need to be very skilled in the kitchen to create these dishes.
“No prior cooking experience is required for the recipes in this book,” Vogel adds. “Some recipes, like our Great Hall Rack of Lamb, will take more time, but I am confident home chefs of all levels will be able to tackle these.”
