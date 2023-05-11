The 10 “Smartest” Cities in the U.S.
By Kiara Taylor
In today’s world, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. Cities and countries worldwide are actively using smart tech and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to improve the quality of life for their citizens, enhance sustainability and efficiency, and foster greater economic growth and innovation.
A truly “smart city” optimizes public safety and energy efficiency. But the reality is that across the U.S., not every megalopolis has the necessary infrastructure or environment to support “smartness.” In a recent study, ProptechOS, a real estate technology company, analyzed 100 cities across both Europe and the U.S. to determine which are best prepared for a tech-heavy future.
“By looking at a range of factors, including tech infrastructure, sustainability, and the tech-driven job market, we were able to get a better picture of the [U.S.] and European cities leading the way into a smarter future,” Dr. Erik Wallin, founder and chief ecosystem officer at ProptechOS, said in a statement.
Using 11 key metrics, they ranked each city on everything from free WiFi hotspots to airport availability, and more. With the popularity of electric cars growing, researchers also factored EV charging stations into their analysis. Cities were then scored on a 100-point scale within each parent category.
In the U.S., Austin, Texas took the spotlight as the city with the most “smart” potential, earning an overall score of 75.4 out of 100 points. The Lone Star State’s capital city earned high marks on technology and green infrastructure (88 and 92 points, respectively), but ranked 8th overall in the nation for publicly accessible EV charging stations and the number of local IoT companies.
Austin wasn’t the only city in Texas to make the cut; Dallas also made it into the top 10 with an overall score of 69.6 out of a 100 points. Not to be outdone, California actually boasts three municipalities on the list, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Jose. The City of Angels in particular made a strong showing, earning the second overall highest score at 74.5 out of 100 points.
Do you want to know how smart your city is? Find out where your urban center ranks among America’s smartest cities and states down below.
City
Technology infrastructure
Green infrastructure
Tech jobs market
Total score (out of 100 points)
1. Austin, TX
88
92
47
75.4
2. Los Angeles, CA
88
90
45
74.5
3. Seattle, WA
81
80
59
73.3
4. San Francisco, CA
75
84
60
72.9
5. Atlanta, GA
68
92
58
72.5
6. Washington, D.C.
79
71
63
70.9
7. Dallas, TX
81
80
48
69.6
8. New York City, NY
88
73
47
69.3
9. San Jose, CA
78
76
54
69.2
10. Portland, OR
81
82
44
69.2