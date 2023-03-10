Mental Floss
Smithsonian National Zoo’s New Bird House Highlights Migratory Birds’ Incredible Journeys

Kat Long
Ruddy ducks in the Prairie Pothole Aviary.
Ruddy ducks in the Prairie Pothole Aviary. / Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
The new face of the National Zoo's Bird House.
The new face of the National Zoo's Bird House. / Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

The story of North American migratory birds and the habitats they rely on is the focus of the dazzling new Bird House at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. Opening on March 13 after a six-year, $69 million renovation, the exhibits present familiar birds in a fresh, unified way—and drive home the message that people can take simple steps to protect birds’ future.

