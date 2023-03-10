Smithsonian National Zoo’s New Bird House Highlights Migratory Birds’ Incredible Journeys
3 of 12
The story of North American migratory birds and the habitats they rely on is the focus of the dazzling new Bird House at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C. Opening on March 13 after a six-year, $69 million renovation, the exhibits present familiar birds in a fresh, unified way—and drive home the message that people can take simple steps to protect birds’ future.