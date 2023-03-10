Mental Floss
Smithsonian National Zoo’s New Bird House Highlights Migratory Birds’ Incredible Journeys

Kat Long
Ruddy ducks in the Prairie Pothole Aviary.
Ruddy ducks in the Prairie Pothole Aviary. / Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
The National Zoo's new Bird House flyway.
The "flyway" leads visitors into the first aviary in the National Zoo's new Bird House. / Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute

Visitors approach the Bird House through a garden of native plants like highbush blueberry and purple coneflower, whose fruits and seeds provide food for migrating birds. From the house’s new foyer, guests walk through the “flyway,” a hall festooned with larger-than-life photographs of the birds they’re about to see in the three major exhibits, which mimic natural habitats that are crucial for migratory bird survival.

