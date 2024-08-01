Take a Peek at Starbucks’s Leaked Menu for Fall 2024
Summer is still in full gear, but many people are already looking forward to fall. Whether you’re into Halloween decorations or apple picking, it’s hard not to get excited for the upcoming sweater-weather season.
For many, autumn doesn't officially start until they’ve sipped their first hot beverage from Starbucks’ seasonal menu. Luckily, fans of the coffee chain have their choice of new and returning fall products this year beginning in late August.
As Tasting Table reports, food influencer Markie Devo recently shared Starbucks’ leaked fall menu for 2024 in an Instagram post. The plan is to roll out the seasonal items in two phases. In the first phase, the iconic pumpkin spice latte will return in its hot, iced, and Frappuccino forms, along with the familiar pumpkin cream cold brew and iced pumpkin cream chai drinks. At the same time, the brand-new non-dairy iced apple crisp cream chai, oatmilk iced apple crisp shaken espresso, and oatmilk apple crisp macchiato beverages will make their first appearances on the menu.
Delicious food items are also in store for the season. Starbucks is bringing back its pumpkin cream cheese muffin and baked apple croissant, and the never-before-seen raccoon cake pop will make its debut. All of the above food and beverage offerings are set to arrive in stores on August 22, 2024.
According to Devo, the coffee chain plans to release the second wave of seasonal items on September 19, 2024. This rollout will include the new and highly anticipated oatmilk iced pecan crunch latte, salted pecan cream cold foam, and mummy cookie. Like the raccoon cake pop, the mummy cookie’s flavor is currently a mystery.
Starbucks’ fall 2024 menu differs slightly from last year’s, as the raccoon and mummy treats replace the beloved owl-shaped cake pop and fox-shaped cookie. However, that won’t stop many customers from celebrating the adorable new designs.
