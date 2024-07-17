Watch an Artist Draw On a Robot Vacuum
Timothy Goodman is a very busy man. When he’s not designing the covers of major magazines or new sneakers for famous brands, the award-winning artist, public speaker, and writer is constantly expanding his horizons with new projects and partnerships. His most recent venture: covering a Roborock Qrevo Pro robot vacuum with his signature blend of playful illustrations and meaningful words.
“I was excited when Roborock reached out to me,” Goodman says. “I think their vacuum is great, and I’m always interested in partnering with brands I can do wonderful work with, brands who recognize my art and see real potential in a partnership.”
For Goodman, it’s all about the details—and figuring out a piece’s overall look, feel, and story is an important part of the process.
“Often, when I’m beginning a project like this, I feel like a researcher or anthropologist,” he says. “It’s my job to take in their culture and features, and then I filter that through my art to tell a story.”
Goodman’s works typically feature a collection of thoughtful illustrations and bold-lettered wording related to the overall theme of the piece. Amid the images of a spilled cup of coffee, a kitty litter box, a dust bunny, and sleeping puppies that he drew on the Roborock Qrevo Pro, you’ll find words like refreshing, spotless, hands free, and chill, getting to the heart of what it feels like to own and use such a robot vacuum.
To create the artwork, “Roborock and I came up with a list of words and objects that represent their culture, that tell their story,” Goodman says. “I drew from that list.”
Goodman has drawn on all manner of surfaces—he’s covered entire walls, basketball courts, billboards, and sanitation trucks with his inspirational work—but drawing on a robotic vacuum was a first.
“I love the challenge of drawing on unconventional objects. I love covering household products with art because suddenly it redefines how it feels in a space,” he says. “I’ve never drawn on a robot before. This was very cool.”
It turns out some parts of the project were easier than others—especially when it came to getting everything just right.
“I use oil-based paint markers to draw freestyle directly on the machine. And I use the Procreate app on my iPad to draw the digital pattern,” Goodman says. “It was a really smooth surface to draw on.” In order to created a timelapse video of his work on the project, “I had to draw on [the Roborock Qrevo Pro] while it was directly on the floor, which made for some distorted body movements.”
Goodman's partnership with Roborock—which is the No. 1 global seller of robotic vacuums—represents a fun collaboration between art and technology. Having a robot vacuum/mop in your cleaning arsenal makes life just a little bit easier, freeing up valuable time you'd otherwise spend cleaning so that you can focus on personal interests or even create your own art.

"I'm really excited about how I can continue to use technology as a tool to tell human stories with my handmade art," Goodman says. "For me, technology should be the thing that enhances the human story."
“I’m really excited about how I can continue to use technology as a tool to tell human stories with my handmade art,” Goodman says. “For me, technology should be the thing that enhances the human story.”
