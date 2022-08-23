10 Weird but Useful Dorm Accessories You Can Get for Under $25
Communal bathrooms, cafeteria-style dining halls, and, of course, the signature Twin XL-sized mattresses: Dorm life is interesting, to say the least. Fortunately, you can easily elevate your dorm room and make the most of your (very) small space by purchasing a few key products.
Even better? You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get any of these top-rated picks. From tiny-but-mighty bathroom sprays to combat unwanted odors to microwave pasta cookers and more, here are 10 weird-but-genius dorm room essentials under $25, all of which are available to shop on Amazon.
1. Zafit 5-Pocket Bedside Caddy; $14
Ditch your bulky nightstand in favor of this space-saving bedside caddy, which boasts more than 8000 Amazon reviews. It even comes complete with a built-in cup holder, which is roomy enough to hold most water bottles, as well as three see-through mesh pockets, so you can stash your phone, favorite overnight moisturizer, and more. For tablets, magazines, or other larger essentials, you can use the back pocket. Best of all, there are no tools required to install it—just insert the leather flap between your mattress and bed frame and shoppers say it will stay put. You can also choose from 13 other sizing options, in case you want something smaller or in a different color.
2. Scurry Portable Neck Fan; $14
Dorms get stuffy, especially in the early weeks of fall. There’s no telling how much space you’ll have with have in your room if you’re sharing it with a roommate, either, so a traditional fan might not be an option. Instead, consider a portable one; with over 8000 reviews and counting, this lightweight version (which comes in four colorways) is ideal for hands-free use as you can easily hang it around your neck. Its compact design and silicone construction offer comfort and durability, plus other features include three speed levels, 360-degree rotation, an LED mode, and easy USB charging.
3. Home-X Microwave Rice Cooker; $13
If the dining hall doesn’t satisfy all of your culinary cravings, opt for this easy-to-use microwave rice cooker. Simply follow the directions to add rice and water, place the lids on top, and microwave for about 15 minutes to enjoy evenly cooked, ultra-fluffy rice. Other highlights of this 4.3-star-rated accessory include locking clips (read: no spillage), built-in steam release vents (which prevents splatter), and a 10-cup capacity (making meal prep a breeze).
4. SMALLRT Surge Protector Power Strip Tower; $25
From smartphones to tablets and everything in between, chances are you have tons of tech gadgets and accessories you plan to take to campus this fall. With this handy power strip tower, you’ll save space (and won’t have to fight your roommate over who gets which outlets). It has a near-perfect average rating of 4.7 stars, and it’s easy to see why: This device offers eight AC outlets, four USB ports, and one USB-C-port, powering up to 12 devices simultaneously. It also has overload and surge protection, plus a 6.5-foot-long, fire-resistant extension cord, so you’ll have plenty of space at your disposal.
5. ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner; $7
Cleaning doesn’t have to be time-consuming: This non-sticky, reusable gel cleaner from ColorCoral has a whopping 47,000-plus reviews on Amazon and is designed to instantly pick up dirt, dust, and other debris from hard-to-reach areas (think windowsills, bed frame corners, bathroom shelves, and so on). It can also be used on everyday objects like keyboards, calculators, air conditioners, fans, and TVs. The fresh lemon scent is a bonus, as is the fact that it’s designed to be reused (just don’t get it wet, otherwise reviewers say it will dissolve into a snot-looking goo).
6. The Original Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker; $18
No kitchen? No problem as long as you have a working microwave and this pasta cooker, because you can use it to enjoy a piping-hot bowl of spaghetti without having to set foot out of your dorm room. As an added perk, you don’t have to boil any water when using this, saving you time, effort, and energy.
7. MSHALADE Closet Hangers, Pack of 12; $17
Make the most of your (very) limited closet space with these neat cascading hangers, each of which has a durable plastic construction and a reinforced hook for supreme sturdiness. Additionally, every hanger comes with five enclosed holes, making it strong enough to hold all kinds of clothing items like heavy winter jackets, pants, bulky sweaters, and more.
8. Chill Bill Refrigerator Deodorizer; $18
Keep your communal fridge odor-free with the help of this penguin deodorizer, which is sure to make everyone—even your most stubborn roommate—smile. Just fill the penguin (a.k.a. Chill Bill) with baking soda and watch him work his magic.
9. Hotsch Rechargable Portable Blender; $24
Enjoy your favorite smoothies from anywhere with this ultra-lightweight portable blender, which comes in three colors. Thanks to the razor-sharp stainless steel blades, you’ll be able to sip your drink in under a minute. Plus, the built-in battery is rechargeable via USB and can be used up to 15 times per charge. When it comes time to clean, simply add water and press the power button to start the self-cleaning mode.
10. Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray; $10
Communal bathrooms aren’t ideal, but, hey, that’s dorm life for you. Fortunately, this toilet spray from Poo-Pourri—which offers a summery blend of hibiscus, apricot, and citrus essential oils—stops unpleasant odors in their tracks. Don’t believe us? Take it from one of the 113,000-plus Amazon reviews, including nearly 94,000 perfect five-star ratings.
