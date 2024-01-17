The Weirdest Guinness World Records from Each U.S. State
If you’re curious about just how many bobby pins one person can fit in their beard, you’ll want to look to California.
How many tea bags does it take to earn a Guinness World Record? More than 13, which is what the current record holder for most tea bags thrown into mugs in 30 seconds—Dan Douglas of Jefferson, Massachusetts—accomplished in April 2022.
No matter what number you think could earn someone a record for most bobby pins in a beard, I guarantee you it’s too low. California hairstylist Dean Banowetz, also known as the Hollywood Hair Guy, currently holds the title for fitting 4831 pins in his beard on July 21, 2021.
If that’s not weird enough, Connecticut’s John Reznikoff holds the world record for the largest collection of hair from historical figures. His trove features tresses from 115 different people, including Elvis Presley, Napoleon, Marilyn Monroe, and King Charles I.
In this episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy runs through every U.S. state’s strangest Guinness World Record, from gargantuan salad fodder in Alaska to Wyoming’s longest beard chain. All of these records are from Guinness, so if you know somebody who can hold more bowling balls at one time than a Utahan, tell Guinness, not us.
