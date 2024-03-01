What to Buy In March—And What You Should Probably Skip
Looking to build up your own pot of gold this month? You can start by skipping the St. Patrick’s Day decorations (at least until after the holiday).
If visions of shamrock necklaces and Cadbury Creme Eggs have got you pumped for the arrival of March, you’re not the only one. But before you start digging into the old pot of gold you call your checking account, you may want to hit the brakes a bit and consider which items are actually worth grabbing—especially if you’d rather be saving than spending tons of money right now. Below, we break down some of the best products to buy in March, either because of great sales or seasonal necessity. We’ll be cracking into which items you can probably postpone, too. (Sorry to say it, but those leprechaun hats are on our hit list.)
What to Buy in March
1. Winter Apparel
While it probably feels somewhat counterintuitive, given that spring kicks off on Tuesday, March 19, winter clothing should be at the top of your list of things to buy this month. Because this time of year is considered the end of the season, you can find some fantastic markdowns on winter coats, hats, gloves, sweaters, and boots at a number of retailers as they aim to make space for spring and summer inventory. For the best winter clothing bargains on high-performance apparel, consider hitting up places like L.L.Bean, The North Face, and REI. You can find even deeper discounts over at Kohl’s, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, and T.J.Maxx. Even if you’re not wearing these duds until next December, it will be nice to have them in storage once the snow starts to fall again.
2. Vacuum Cleaners
Spring cleaning season is around the corner, and you can get a head start on it in more ways than one by taking advantage of the stellar vacuum deals that usually drop around March. Over at Shark, you can save up to 30 percent on select top-rated units, including cordless vacuums and robot vacuums. Not only that, but iRobot’s Spring Savings promotion runs through Saturday, March 16 and is your chance to get up to $400 off on select 2-in-1 gadgets (like the Roomba Combo j7+ and j9+), plus save on accessories, bundles, and other items. Those dust bunnies around the house will never know what hit ’em.
3. Tax Software
It’s that time of year again, and even if you’d rather get a root canal than dive into your taxes, the upside of filing before the deadline (which is on Wednesday, April 17) is that you’ll get your refund sooner. Right now, you can save up to 21 percent on TurboTax software at Amazon; you can also get H&R Block software for up to 35 percent off on the site. Retailers like Office Depot and Staples are offering discounts on top-rated software, too.
4. Craft Supplies
Given that March is National Craft Month, it can be a terrific opportunity to scoop up all kinds of art supplies, whether you’re searching for a blank canvas, a custom photo book, or a brand new Cricut device. Michaels is hosting a BOGO sale right now on a range of essentials, from pen and pencil sets and activity kits for kids to plastic storage bins, crochet hooks, and more. You can expect to see these markdowns fluctuate as the month goes on, but keep a look-out because you might find items that will help you unleash more of your creative side.
5. Products From Women-Owned Businesses
Beyond it being National Craft Month, March is also Women’s History Month, and International Women's Day falls on Friday, March 8. It can be a nice time of year to focus on supporting women-owned businesses on Etsy, or direct retailers like Away, She’s Birdie, Parachute, and Glossier. Some, like the athleisure brand Outdoor Voices, are offering sales right now, so you can save a little extra along the way.
What Not to Buy in March
1. Spring Clothing
Head to your local Gap or Free People location right now, and chances are you’ll see tons of spring clothes on display. Even if you have your heart set on a new denim jacket or a cute linen dress, try to push those visions of picnics and warm May nights out of your mind, at least for the next month or two. Why? Because new inventory like that typically costs more at the start of a season and is usually excluded from sales events. As time goes on (and the weather warms up), you might find more discounts on cute apparel that can actually last you through the summer months as well.
2. Major Appliances
Whether you’re looking for a new refrigerator or a better washer and dryer, major appliances can put a big dent in your savings, especially if you’re purchasing these big-ticket items at full price. March is not typically a big period for sales on appliances. If you missed out on Presidents Day sales in February, you’re better off holding out until Memorial Day weekend in May, when you can expect to see all kinds of discounts on electronics, cooking appliances, and more.
3. St. Patrick’s Day Decor
According to the National Retail Federation, the average consumer spent just under $44 for St. Patrick’s Day in 2023. We know it’s tempting, but much like with Valentine’s Day, you should really hold off until after the holiday has passed before you go shopping for St. Patrick’s Day decorations and other Irish-themed swag. Otherwise, you’ll be looking at a pretty big markup. After Sunday, March 17, you can typically expect to find leprechaun hats, shamrock necklaces, and other holiday accessories on sale for upwards of 50 percent off or more as retailers aim to get rid of that extra inventory. Feel free to indulge your Shamrock Shake obsession, though—it’s only around for a limited time.