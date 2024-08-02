The World’s 15 Best College Cities
By Sam Hindman
When students decide where they’ll be continuing their education, they shouldn’t just consider the school itself: The city (or town) where the college or university is located matters, too, as it’ll be their home for the next four years.
To figure out the world’s most student-friendly cities, researchers at Immerse Education conducted a study that analyzed 37 popular university locations. The list isn’t just limited to the United States—people hoping to pursue higher education overseas (or even just enjoy a semester studying abroad) will have plenty of options to consider.
Immerse Education’s research focused on various factors that affect a student’s quality of life in any given place. The company looked at the number of restaurants, cafes, and bars/pubs in a city; the number of art galleries, art museums, and history museums; the quality of green spaces; the global index quality of life scores; and safety index scores.
Here are the 15 college towns and cities that came out on top.
The Best Cities for College Students
Rank
City
Country
No. of restaurants/ cafes/ bars/ pubs per 10,000 people
No. of art galleries and history museums per 10,000 people
Quality of life score
Safety index score
Quality of green space
1
Ithaca
United States
96.2
4.8
147.4
68.5
-
2
Princeton
United States
44.4
1
206.2
82.6
90
3
Amsterdam
Netherlands
33
1.3
196.8
71.4
83.9
4
Edinburgh
Scotland, UK
35.2
1.3
184.9
68.8
81.8
5
Stanford
United States
12.6
5.5
166.2
50
51
6
Munich
Germany
20.85
0.34
193.3
79
85.5
7
Copenhagen
Denmark
16.52
0.60
194.4
74.1
81.3
8
Cambridge
United States
37.68
1.18
172
68.4
94.4
9
Madison
United States
30.82
0.98
183.9
65.1
86.2
10
Zurich
Switzerland
12.92
0.30
193
77.7
69.8
11
Lausanne
Switzerland
16
0.4
194
73.2
85.9
12
Ann Arbor
United States
41
1.6
140.6
77.2
87.5
13
Tokyo
Japan
26.6
0.2
178.9
76.1
62.4
14
San Francisco
United States
64.8
2.6
153.6
38.0
62.5
15
Austin
United States
33.4
0.9
178.2
57.7
74.4
According to the study’s findings, Ithaca, New York—home to both Ithaca College and Cornell University—is the best university city in the world. It ranked much higher than the rest in terms of restaurants, bars, and museums per 10,000 people; it also had a solid safety index score.
Princeton came in second due to its winning combination of a high safety score and an extremely high ranking in the quality of its green spaces. Amsterdam, which claimed the third spot, had a very balanced set of stats—reasonably high quality of life and safety index scores, plenty of social spaces, and decent greenery.
Of course, there are several other factors to consider when choosing a school. You may be more interested in the best colleges and universities—regardless of their location—or you might prefer a college that’ll get you the highest return on your investment.
