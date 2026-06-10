Quiz: Can You Guess the Missing Word in These Disney Songs Before Time's Up?

Disney songs, from timeless classics to modern soundtracks, have a way of burrowing into our minds and soundtracking our lives. There’s a Disney song for almost every mood, whether you want to feel nostalgic, joyful, or just need some cheerful background noise. Many of these tunes have been played so often that their lyrics are etched into our memories.

Sometimes, the most memorable Disney moments are right in the lyrics, so even if you don’t realize it, you already know the titles by heart. You’ve got the lyrics down, you know the melodies, but can you guess the missing word in these Disney song titles before time's up? Test your skills and see if you can go the distance!

How did you score? Were you able to match the lyric with the correct Disney title before the clock ran out? Some song titles have been planted in your mind since childhood, while others are trickier to recall. No matter your results, share this quiz with friends to see how their Disney song knowledge stacks up, or try another Mental Floss Disney lyrics challenge to keep the fun going!

MAGIC MELODIES

Whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan or your kids are currently making their own core Disney memories, chances are you know the soundtracks of Disney’s most iconic films. Maybe a childhood memory is unlocked by an unmistakable melody, or perhaps your own child begs to replay Encanto for the twentieth time this week. At any age, these songs flood us with movie magic and transport us to simpler times.

Some songs are so closely tied to their films that you can picture the scene as soon as you hear the lyrics. Others are just so catchy you can’t get them out of your head, making it easy to fill in the blank of the title or lyrics at any point in the song.

THE OLDEST DISNEY SONG

The first-ever Disney song appeared in the 1925 short film "Alice Solves the Puzzle." As it turns out, the song itself wasn’t originally written for Disney; it actually debuted in the Broadway play Irene in 1919. Margie Gay later recorded a cover for the Disney short, and the rest is history.

Other early Disney classics include "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio, "Some Day My Prince Will Come" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and "When I See an Elephant Fly" from Dumbo.

THE NEWEST DISNEY SONG

New Disney tracks are constantly arriving with each new film, and the latest (as of June 2026) is "Zoo" from Zootopia 2, performed by Shakira. Co-written with Ed Sheeran, this upbeat pop track is a far cry from Disney’s early classics, but perfectly in step with the energetic sounds of the 21st century.

Recent Disney hits include "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, "Let It Go" from Frozen, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, and "Remember Me" from Coco.

DISNEY SONGS THAT HAVE WON OSCARS

The Disney Renaissance era (nestled between the golden classics and contemporary chart-toppers) delivered some of the most iconic, Oscar-winning songs in animation history. Hits like "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid, "Beauty and the Beast," "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King, "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas, and "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan all made the leap from the silver screen to the Oscars stage during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Disney’s Oscar-winning legacy spans generations, with classics like "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio, "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah" from Song of the South, and "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins, paving the way for modern favorites such as "If I Didn’t Have You" from Monsters Inc., "We Belong Together" from Toy Story 3, "Man or Muppet" from The Muppets, "Let It Go" from Frozen, and "Remember Me" from Coco. From the 1940s to the 2010s, Disney has continually proven it will never lose the magic that makes its movies and songs timeless.

Whether you’re wishing upon a star or steering clear of candid conversations about Bruno, Disney songs continue to enchant us, inviting us to relive beloved stories and experience the wonder all over again.

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