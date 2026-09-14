Quiz: Identify Which Disney Movies Start With the Word “The” in 3 Minutes or Less

Think you’re a Disney movie expert? Prove it. If you grew up watching the classics and have seen every new title in theaters since, then this should be easy. The quiz below is simple: All you have to do is identify which animated Disney movie begins with the word “the.” From The Little Mermaid to The Lion King, there are plenty to choose from. But can you pick the right titles when the clock is ticking? You have three minutes to complete the challenge. Good luck!

Were you able to identify all 16 Disney movies that start with the word “the”? If so, we’re impressed. In theory, the quiz should be effortless. But it’s that time limit that adds to the pressure! Knowing you only have a few minutes makes things much harder. No matter what score you got, we think this calls for a Disney movie night, don’t you think? The animated movies are just so comforting.

When it comes to the animated movies and the classics, everyone’s got their favorite Disney film to rewatch over and over again. Whether it reminds you of your childhood or you find the message touching, it’s an easy task for most to pick their favorite (or their top five). Looking at Disney fans across the country, it’s clear that people love some of the same titles.

The Most Popular Disney Classic in Every State

The site Ovid analyzed data from Google Trends to identify the most popular classic Disney movie in each state, and it shouldn’t come as any surprise to learn which movie came out on top. The Lion King reigns supreme in an impressive nine states: Nevada, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The 1994 musical is considered one of the best Disney movies of all time, both a box office and critical success with two Academy Award wins.

In second place is Fantasia, with six states calling the 1940 classic their favorite: Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Maryland. Other popular classic Disney movies across the United States include Bambi, The Aristocats, The Fox and the Hound, 101 Dalmatians, Pinocchio, and others. See the full map infographic below to see what’s the most popular in your state.

The Most Popular Classic Disney Movie in Every U.S. State | Ovid

Regardless of which Disney movie you call your favorite, there’s nothing like experiencing the nostalgia and sentimental messages these titles provide.

Keep checking in with the Mental Floss quiz page for more challenges on movies, TV, music, geography, and more topics.