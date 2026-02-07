Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Albums Turning 50 This Year?

We’ve already taken a look at some of the biggest albums turning 50 in 2026, but there are so many more. Whether you loved Thin Lizzy or you’re more of a Stevie Wonder fan, you might listen to classics from 1976 without even realizing these songs and albums are celebrating a milestone year. Just how well do you know the albums, though? We have a quiz for you:

How did you score? Only the most knowledgeable of ‘70s music will score 10/10 on this one, because let’s face it, there are so many genres of music, and we don’t listen to them all. Don’t forget to share with your friends, see how well they do, and then go in search of the albums for a bit of nostalgia.

Popular Songs From 1976

The year 1976 was a big one for many bands. It doesn’t matter if you loved rock, soul, pop, or something in between all of that; there was something for everyone to listen to. However, this year was so iconic that many of the songs from this year are songs that we still listen to today. Digital Dream Door made a list of undeniable hits turning 50 this year.

“Hotel California” by the Eagles remains a classic, with an intriguing story in the song. It came from the album of the same name from 1976, and remains one of the most notable releases from the band.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac is one of those songs that is continuously used in movies and TV shows to highlight important moments in character journeys.

Then there’s “More Than a Feeling” by Boston, which again is continuously used in TV shows and movies. One of the shows you’ll immediately think of is Scrubs, which happens to get a revival this year, and we’re ready for the lip-syncing band with Turk once more!

“Anarchy in the UK” by the Sex Pistols and “Dancing Queen” by ABBA are two other favorites, making it very clear just how varied the year was for genres.

After that, we have another that remains popular in today’s world, especially thanks to shows like Supernatural. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Öyster Cult will always be a favorite in many houses.

“Night Moves” by Bob Seger, “Blitzkrieg Bop” by Ramones, and “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy are widely known as other popular songs of 1976, along with Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music,” and I dare you not to get it stuck in your head!

