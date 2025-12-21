Quiz: Can You Finish the Lines From These ‘90s Disney Classics? It Might Be Harder Than You Think

The 1990s brought some of the best Disney movies, and certainly some of the most memorable. Disney broke rules and brought firsts throughout this decade, and there is no doubt that you’ve watched them over and over again.

There are certainly some lines that stand out more than others. When you think of Toy Story, you might immediately jump to “You are not a toy” or “Reach for the sky.” Then, when you think of Hocus Pocus, you’ll think of “I smell children.” However, some lesser-known lines are still just as fun. Just how well do you know the 10 from our quiz? Test your knowledge:

How did you do? While there were some easier guesses, there were also some tricky ones on there, and you’re a Disney genius if you got them all right.

More Disney Quizzes:

Disney Made Waves With Movies in the ‘90s

Walt Disney was one of those creators who tried different things. We just have to look at Fantasia and how it was ahead of the game when it came out to know this. However, it wasn’t just the man behind the name. Those who came after him continued to buck trends and try something new.

The Lion King remains one of the best movies of the decade. It had everyone crying as the first Disney movie to show a major on-screen death. Up to this point, we’d heard the shot and then Bambi’s mom didn’t turn up, and we watched as Lucifer was knocked from the window of the castle, but we never saw him land. Of course, we knew what that meant, but we didn’t see the deaths on the screen.

Then came The Lion King, bringing us Mufasa at the bottom of the gorge as Simba tried his hardest to wake him up. If that didn’t get you in the feels, then nothing will!

But it wasn’t just on-screen deaths, as Toy Story also made waves. This was the first-ever Pixar feature-length film. And sure, at the time, Pixar was its own studio, but it’s now joined with Disney. This one movie changed the way Pixar was able to grow, leading to the likes of The Incredibles, Luca, and Brave. Yes, Merida is a Disney Pixar princess and not just a Disney princess!

Disney grew considerably in the 1990s, bringing out a wonderful mixture of animation and live action. We no longer watched basic fairy tales. Instead, we got stories of Greek gods, a Jamaican bobsleigh team, and an orphan who found a lamp. And with so many movies, we’re impressed if you scored 10/10 on our quiz.

Want to test your movie knowledge even more? Check out the Mental Floss quiz page for other trivia challenges.