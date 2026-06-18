Quiz: Can You Name All 10 U.S. States With a 'C' in Under 60 Seconds?

“Fifty, nifty, United States.”

Some people can still recall this School of Rock-esque tune with ease. Others might just know the state they live in, the ones where they have family, and the handful they've explored, leaving the rest lost in the jingle that filled so many elementary school classrooms.

If you’re among those who remember every state, recalling states that start with certain letters is probably a breeze. But what about states that simply contain a specific letter? And could you name them all in under a minute?

Can you name all 10 U.S. states with a “C” in their name in under a minute?

Were you able to name all the states containing the letter “C” in 60 seconds or less? The first three were probably easy to guess, but the remaining seven might have stumped you. Share this quiz with your friends to see who can name all the states containing the letter “C” the fastest!

FIFTY NIFTY UNITED STATES

“Nifty.”

That’s what composer Ray Charles wrote about the 50 states in the catchy bop that's permeated classrooms for decades. “Fifty Nifty United States” was actually written in the 1960s and debuted on The Perry Como Show. The tune featured in the show didn’t even list all 50 states, but over time, the full version became a classroom staple to help students remember them all.

The song starts by mentioning the 13 original colonies, the stars on the flag, and the “great” qualities of each state. Then, it launches into naming each state (in alphabetical order) in the most memorable way possible.

STATES CONTAINING 'C'

USA States Map Drawing | FrankRamspott/GettyImages

There are three states that start with the letter C, and if “Fifty Nifty United States” is your idea of easy listening, these are likely the first that came to mind: California, Colorado, and Connecticut. Each is located in a different region of the U.S.

California stretches along the Pacific Coast, known for its surfer culture, picturesque beaches, and vibrant cities. Colorado is the epitome of John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High,” boasting stunning natural landscapes and some of the country’s most breathtaking peaks. Connecticut boasts the Ivy League Yale University and is known for its maritime history and political roots.

If you guessed those three right away, the others might have taken more effort, since it’s trickier to recall states with a letter somewhere in their name.

Representing the Midwest are Michigan and Wisconsin, both filled with lakes, cornfields, and classic Midwestern charm. Massachusetts is the only “C” state in New England, while New Mexico holds down the Southwest. Rounding out the list are Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina, all located in the South and known for their hospitality and slower-paced country lifestyles.

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