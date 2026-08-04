Quiz: Only Architecture Aficionados Can Name the Cities With the Most Skyscrapers

Some find solace in a sunset framed by trees or rolling seas, but for others, there’s nothing quite like a city sunset: watching the sky shift from blue to orange to pink while the lights of hundreds of soaring towers slowly flicker on. No matter how magnificent nature can be, there’s an unmistakable magic to a manmade skyline. From Art Deco masterpieces in New York City to hyper-modern high-rises in Dubai, every skyscraper tells a story about the era, the ambition, and the people who built it.

While many travelers can point out a single iconic skyscraper, it takes a true architecture aficionado to know which global metropolises have the most. Think you can name the city by its tallest tower, or even trickier, how packed its skyline is? Take the quiz below to test your urban architectural IQ!

How high did your score climb? Identifying these cities is no small feat, especially when so many rising urban hubs are building upward at a record pace. Whether you nailed every single city or picked up a few surprising stats about world skylines along the way, share this geography quiz with your friends, family, and fellow design lovers to see who comes out on top!

The World's Tallest Skyscrapers

Shanghai Tower | ASMR/GettyImages

While Hong Kong claims the crown for the highest density of high-rises, having the most skyscrapers doesn't automatically mean having the tallest individual towers.

That honor belongs to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, which reaches an astonishing 2,717 feet into the Arabian sky. Coming in second is Kuala Lumpur's futuristic Merdeka 118 at 2,227 feet, followed closely by China's 2,073-foot-tall Shanghai Tower. Hong Kong’s highest entry, the International Commerce Centre, ranks 13th worldwide, proving that sometimes, strength in numbers beats sheer height.

Skyscrapers and Their Stories

Every skyscraper has a story. Behind every skyline are tales of architectural rivalry, economic power, and engineering ingenuity. Here are the stories behind two of history's most iconic high-rises.

Taipei 101 // Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei 101’s massive mass damper, built to absorb energy from earthquakes and typhoon winds. | kim willems/GettyImages

When you’re building a 1,667-foot tower near a major fault line in a region regularly hit by typhoons, you have to get creative. Taipei 101’s secret weapon against swaying isn't hidden—it’s on display for tourists to see in its full glory.

Suspended inside the building between the 88th and 92nd floors sits a 660-metric-ton steel pendulum called a tuned mass damper. When earthquakes or typhoon winds push the building in one direction, the tuned mass damper sways in the opposite direction, offsetting up to 40% of the movement to keep the tower standing tall.

The giant golden sphere cost $4 million to build, but when you think about how much seismic swaying the pendulum has counteracted over the years, it was most definitely money well spent. Taiwan embraced this engineering marvel so enthusiastically that they created a mascot for it: "Damper Baby," a round cartoon character complete with its own line of souvenirs.

Chrysler Building // New York City

The Chrysler Building eagle-head gargoyles. | Jen Paul/GettyImages

The Roaring Twenties were marked by jazz, Prohibition, and in New York City, a race to the sky. While designing the Art Deco Chrysler Building in the late 1920s, architect William Van Alen had a trick up his sleeve. He kept close tabs on his former partner and rival, H. Craig Severance, who was simultaneously constructing 40 Wall Street (now known as the Trump Building) downtown. Severance added extra height to his neo-Gothic design in the form of a 50-foot flagpole to snag the "world's tallest" title at 927 feet, but Van Alen was one step ahead.

He had secretly assembled a 185-foot steel spire inside the Chrysler Building’s crown. On October 23, 1929, Van Alen had the needle hoisted through the roof and riveted into place in just 90 minutes, surprising everyone—including automobile tycoon Walter Chrysler—and stealing the crown at 1,046 feet.

The building’s name isn’t its only connection to the car world, either. Per Chrysler’s request, several ornamental elements were directly modeled after classic car details—including winged radiator caps and stainless steel gargoyles on the 31st and 61st floors.

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