The 20 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in the U.S.

No two sunsets are identical. Multiple factors, such as the quality of the air and surrounding scenery, can enhance this already breathtaking natural sight. To see which destinations offer sunset views worth traveling for, check out the list below.

For this report, the car rental company SIXT analyzed over 200 locations in the U.S., including bridges, scenic overlooks, and national parks. Researchers looked at metrics like local air quality and social media hashtags, assigning weights to each criterion based on its relevance to come up with their ranking. You can view the complete report on SIXT’s website.

A Wyoming attraction takes the No.1 spot. Named for its white calcite crystals, Calcite Springs Overlook is one of many hydrothermal sites in Yellowstone National Park. Wyoming overall is a prime location for sunset-seekers, as five spots in the state appear on the list. Michigan has the same number of entries, making it another hotspot.

Washington’s Skagit Valley comes in second place. There’s plenty to do there before watching the sun go down, from kayaking in the Skagit River to hiking the National Estuarine Reserve. The official tourism website recommends Deception Pass State Park specifically for its stunning skies.

Kilauea, or the “land where the goddess dwells,” in Hawaii completes the top three. In addition to offering spectacular sunset views, the young volcano is one of the most active on Earth. Kilauea lies dormant only for short periods, and nearly 90 percent of its surface has been covered with lava over the past millennium.

Here’s the complete list of the top 20 spots for sunset viewing:

The Top 20 Sunset Viewing Locations in the U.S.

Rank Location State 1 Calcite Springs

Wyoming 2 Skagit Valley Washington 3 Kilauea Crater

Hawaii 4 Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Hawaii 5 Jenne Farm Washington 6 Yellowstone National Park Wyoming 7 Penn Cove Washington 8 Au Sable Light Station Michigan 9 Paradise Meadow Washington 10 Inspiration Point Wyoming 11 Mackinac Bridge Michigan

12 North Bar Lake Michigan 13 Big Glen Lake Michigan 14 Grand Teton National Park Wyoming 15 Grand Prismatic Spring Wyoming 16 Lake Michigan

Michigan 17 Overall Run Falls Virginia 18 Little Stony Man Virginia 19 Haleakala Crater

Hawaii 20 Molokini Crater

Hawaii

If you want to stargaze after catching a sunset, these are the best places to enjoy a starry show at night.

Read More About Nature: