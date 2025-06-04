The 20 Best Spots to Watch the Sunset in the U.S.

No two sunsets are identical. Multiple factors, such as the quality of the air and surrounding scenery, can enhance this already breathtaking natural sight. To see which destinations offer sunset views worth traveling for, check out the list below.
For this report, the car rental company SIXT analyzed over 200 locations in the U.S., including bridges, scenic overlooks, and national parks. Researchers looked at metrics like local air quality and social media hashtags, assigning weights to each criterion based on its relevance to come up with their ranking. You can view the complete report on SIXT’s website.
A Wyoming attraction takes the No.1 spot. Named for its white calcite crystals, Calcite Springs Overlook is one of many hydrothermal sites in Yellowstone National Park. Wyoming overall is a prime location for sunset-seekers, as five spots in the state appear on the list. Michigan has the same number of entries, making it another hotspot.
Washington’s Skagit Valley comes in second place. There’s plenty to do there before watching the sun go down, from kayaking in the Skagit River to hiking the National Estuarine Reserve. The official tourism website recommends Deception Pass State Park specifically for its stunning skies.
Kilauea, or the “land where the goddess dwells,” in Hawaii completes the top three. In addition to offering spectacular sunset views, the young volcano is one of the most active on Earth. Kilauea lies dormant only for short periods, and nearly 90 percent of its surface has been covered with lava over the past millennium.
Here’s the complete list of the top 20 spots for sunset viewing:
The Top 20 Sunset Viewing Locations in the U.S.
Rank
Location
State
1
Calcite Springs
Wyoming
2
Skagit Valley
Washington
3
Kilauea Crater
Hawaii
4
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
Hawaii
5
Jenne Farm
Washington
6
Yellowstone National Park
Wyoming
7
Penn Cove
Washington
8
Au Sable Light Station
Michigan
9
Paradise Meadow
Washington
10
Inspiration Point
Wyoming
11
Mackinac Bridge
Michigan
12
North Bar Lake
Michigan
13
Big Glen Lake
Michigan
14
Grand Teton National Park
Wyoming
15
Grand Prismatic Spring
Wyoming
16
Lake Michigan
Michigan
17
Overall Run Falls
Virginia
18
Little Stony Man
Virginia
19
Haleakala Crater
Hawaii
20
Molokini Crater
Hawaii
If you want to stargaze after catching a sunset, these are the best places to enjoy a starry show at night.
