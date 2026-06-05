Quiz: Can You Name the Countries With the Most Islands Before Time Runs Out?

There’s nothing like soaking up the sun with a cool drink and the sound of waves in the background. But beyond the perfect beach day, how much do you really know about the islands you travel to and the countless others scattered across the globe?

Islands come in all shapes and sizes, from tiny rock formations to vast landmasses larger than some countries. But which nations have the greatest number of islands? Put your geography skills to the test and see how many island-studded countries you can name before time runs out!

How many archipelagic nations could you name before time was up? Some of their islands are so well-known that the countries are obvious, while others might slip under the radar depending on how often they’re visited. Challenge your friends to see who knows the world's islands best!

THE COUNTRIES WITH THE MOST ISLANDS

INDONESIA

Rice Terrace Bali, Indonesia | Circle Creative Studio/GettyImages

Indonesia is the world’s largest island-rich nation, comprised of more than 17,000 islands that stretch between the Indian and Pacific Oceans. The country spans thousands of miles across Southeast Asia and is home to some of the world’s most famous islands, including Java, Sumatra, Bali, Sulawesi, and Papua. For centuries, Indonesia’s islands have shaped its history, culture, and economy. Maritime trade routes once connected the islands with merchants from China, India, the Middle East, and Europe, creating a vibrant mix of cultures.

Today, Indonesia is one of the most culturally diverse nations on Earth, home to hundreds of ethnic groups and languages. The islands are celebrated for their natural beauty, featuring volcanoes, rainforests, coral reefs, and abundant wildlife. Situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia’s volcanic activity has created fertile land that supports large populations and productive agriculture.

Indonesia’s islands are synonymous with the country’s identity and play a crucial role in tourism, trade, and conservation.

CANADA

Hiker walking by a lake through remote arctic valley on a partly cloudy summer day. Dramatic arctic | Petr Kahanek/GettyImages

Second on the list, Canada has around 52,000 islands. These islands are scattered across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic Oceans, as well as countless lakes and rivers. Some of Canada’s largest and most important islands are found in the Arctic Archipelago, including Baffin Island, Victoria Island, and Ellesmere Island.

These destinations are anything but tropical. Many of these northern islands feature tundra landscapes, glaciers, and unique Arctic wildlife. Along Canada’s coasts, islands support fishing communities, tourism, and wildlife ecosystems. Indigenous peoples, like the Baffin Island Inuit, have lived on and traveled among the islands for thousands of years, developing deep cultural and economic ties to the land and water.

Canada’s islands contribute significantly to its coastline, the longest of any country in the world. They are an essential part of the nation’s geography, environment, and cultural heritage.

RUSSIA

Shikotan, Kuril Islands. | LARISA DUKA/GettyImages

Russia contains thousands of islands scattered across the Arctic and Pacific Oceans. Many of its most notable islands are found in remote northern regions, including Novaya Zemlya, Franz Josef Land, and the New Siberian Islands. These islands are important for scientific research, climate studies, and, once again, wildlife conservation.

Russia’s largest island, Sakhalin, lies off the country’s eastern coast and plays a key role in energy production and fishing. The Kuril Islands, stretching toward Japan, are known for their volcanic landscapes and teeming marine ecosystems. Russia’s islands are not densely populated due to harsh climates, yet they remain strategically important for transportation, natural resources, and research.

*Note: The Sporcle quiz only considers islands 500 sq. km or larger.*

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