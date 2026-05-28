5 of the World’s Most Remote Places Where People Actually Live

Some people love the hustle and bustle of a crowded city, with endless options for dining, entertainment, and recreation. Others value fresh air, green spaces, and privacy above all else.

But then, in a world apart, there are people who live in the most remote places on Earth. These villages and communities are so small and isolated that there is often no airport, and tourist access is scarce. There are no balconies overlooking a concrete jungle, and no supermarkets just around the corner. Instead, there's open land and a tight-knit community making the most of their resources, content with a quiet, "off-grid" lifestyle. There's a sense of peace, certainly, but exactly how much peace does remoteness bring?

That tranquility can shift once you realize just how far from civilization you really are. While some find the profound silence and isolation unnerving, others consider it a comforting familiarity. Ultimately, nowhere is without its advantages and disadvantages.

Let’s travel to some of the most isolated corners of the globe to discover where people actually live far from the rest of the world.

Tristan Da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean

Satellite Image of Tristan Da Cunha Island, Saint Helena | DigitalGlobe/GettyImages

The most remote inhabited place on the planet is Tristan Da Cunha, located in the South Atlantic Ocean. This island is only 38 miles wide but sits a staggering 1,750 miles from Cape Town, South Africa. Tristan Da Cunha is one of five islands in an archipelago that bears the same name.

The main settlement, Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, is home to 238 residents, all citizens of the United Kingdom. Outsiders are not allowed to purchase property, and tourism is limited. Locals make their living through farming, fishing, and even selling stamps.

There’s no option to fly in for a quick weekend. Getting to Tristan Da Cunha requires a six-day boat journey from South Africa, with just nine scheduled trips per year.

Pitcairn Islands, Southern Pacific Ocean

Pitcairn Island | Wolfgang Kaehler/GettyImages

From the South Atlantic, we head to the South Pacific and the Pitcairn Islands, another British Overseas Territory. The main island is just two miles wide and has a population of only 50 people.

A 2004 scandal led to a sharp decline in population, prompting the government to offer free land in hopes of repopulating the area. Tourists are welcome, but, like Tristan Da Cunha, there are no airports. The only way in is on a freighter from New Zealand, which runs on a set schedule.

Easter Island, Chile

Carlos Aranguiz/GettyImages

If you’ve ever taken a history class, you’ve probably heard of Easter Island, or Rapa Nui, as the natives call it. Thousands of miles from its nearest neighbor and 2,200 miles from mainland Chile, this Chilean territory is home to about 8,000 people. It’s renowned for its 887 Moai statues, created more than 700 years ago and now protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Unlike the previous locations, you can fly to Easter Island, but it’s not straightforward. You must first get to Santiago, Chile, and then take a five-and-a-half-hour flight to the island, with only eight flights per week. Alternatively, there are some cruise options, but these tend to be pricey.

Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland

OLIVIER MORIN/GettyImages

Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland, is frozen for three-quarters of the year, which helps explain its small population. Nestled between the world’s largest national park and largest forest, Ittoqqortoormiit is home to 363 residents. It’s 600 miles from the nearest settlement, but it does have a pub that’s open one night a week; a point of pride for such a remote community! Residents are dependent on supplies from two ships and two international flights per year.

Life here means breathtaking mountain views, colorful homes, and abundant wildlife. Residents often take a helicopter to reach the airport, though boat travel is possible when the weather permits.

Oymyakon, Russia

Aerial Of Oymyakon Town, Siberia | Dean Conger/GettyImages

Oymyakon, Russia, with its 500 residents, is not just incredibly remote; it’s also the coldest inhabited place on Earth. It’s the very embodiment of Siberia: remote, harsh, and shaped by extremes that test even the most resilient individuals. The nearest city, Yakutsk, is 576 miles away, even farther north than the Arctic Circle. The coldest recorded temperature here was a bone-chilling minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit in February 1933.

In addition to the cold, winter brings 12 hours of darkness each day, while summer offers up to 21 hours of sunlight. Planes do not land in Oymyakon during winter, so locals often drive 8 hours to Yakutsk before they even begin their travels.

The Oymyakon diet is unique as well, relying on ox, reindeer, and horse milk for nutrition.

Learn More About The World: