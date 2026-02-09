Quiz: Can You Guess the Country From Just Three Clues?

Do you remember the Scene It? board games? One of the categories on the cards was called "Take Three," and it provided three clues for the player to guess the movie or TV show. Well, we're taking that concept and using it for geography. You get three clues to guess the country!

Every country in the world has something that makes it unique. What each country is best known for can be anything from exotic foods, incredible architecture, or iconic pop culture influences. Do you think you can guess each country in this "Take Three" trivia test? Try the quiz below to find out!

Were you able to guess all 10 correctly? If you need to learn more about the many countries of our world and what they have to offer, you should check out our wanderlust section. Or, if you're hoping to test your knowledge again, try our other quizzes.

Don't Judge a Country by its History

Unfortunately, the things some countries are best known for are negative. Crime and war can damage a country's reputation, leaving the world to forget about all of the wonderful parts it has to offer. But that doesn't mean that the country is a lost cause! There are so many countries that have bad reputations but are actually great places.

One example is Colombia. The drug cartels did a number on the country and its people, but the government has worked very hard in recent years to build it back up. Celebrities, like Shakira, who come from Colombia, have also done what they can to share the rich culture and beauty their country has to offer. Disney's Encanto brought a lot of positive attention to Colombia, allowing people to rethink their past assumptions.

Financial District in Hong Kong | Bloomberg/GettyImages

China gets a lot of bad press because of its political and government tensions. But the country has thousands of years of history and culture. China is also working to reverse the impact its large population and use of pollutants have caused on the planet. It has now become the leader in renewable energy. The country also has a lower cost of living than the U.S., and is a major player in the tech and transportation industries.

A European country that has an outdated reputation is Poland. While people may think of it in connection with the Cold War, World War II, and communism, Poland has moved beyond such a narrow view. The Polish people do not like being referred to as Eastern Europeans because of the connotations with Russia, and they would prefer that people learn about their extensive history, independent of Germany or Russia.

Knowing that every country has good and bad to it helps us remember to check our biases. Do the countries we've heard about really deserve their bad reputations? That's why it is important to research and learn for yourself what these countries have to offer. You may be surprised to find that the place you once thought was terrible becomes your favorite tourist spot!

