Quiz: Can You Guess the ‘80s Movie From One Scene Description?

You know the lines from your favorite movies, but what about scenes? Some of them can be confused with sequels, and that’s where these types of quizzes might get you. Well, we’ve got a fun little quiz for you, giving you a chance to guess the ‘80s movie from the description of just one scene—and it may not be the most popular one.
How did you do? Did you manage to get all 10 right? If you did, congratulations. If you didn’t, well, you’ve got more of an excuse to watch the movies once more. Why not make it a movie night with the family?
More Movie & TV Quizzes:
Highest-Grossing Movies of the 1980s
The 1980s brought some of the best movies that remain classics to this day. You’ll get the theme songs stuck in your head—I dare you not to hum the Indiana Jones theme now!—and you’ll remember the ways the stories made you feel. But which ones ended up performing the best in the box office?
It probably won’t come as a surprise that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial comes in at No. 1. The Universal Pictures family movie remains a timeless hit, and it grossed almost $800 million worldwide. The movie that came in second place was nowhere near it!
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back comes in second place. Released in 1980, this sequel to Star Wars: Episode IV grossed $538 million, a fair way behind E.T.
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade comes in third place, and that’s not too far behind Star Wars. Harrison Ford had an exceptionally great decade, and there’s a reason why he’s still so beloved. The movie pulled in $474 million worldwide.
Then, in fourth place, it’s all about a superhero. Batman came in with $411 million grossed worldwide, and it’s the first Warner Bros. release on the list. In fact, Warner Bros. isn’t on the list until No. 24 after that! Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures were the biggest successes of the 1980s.
After all, Universal Pictures took the fifth spot on the list with Back to the Future. It wasn’t too far behind Batman with $381 million, and on its tail was Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi with $374 million.
It’s no wonder that these movies were a success. They helped to shape the decade by bringing science fiction and fantasy to life, while keeping the action and adventure that the 1970s were known for. Of course, they remain must-watches now!
Love to test your movie knowledge? The Mental Floss quiz page is packed with trivia, whether you want Disney, action, romance, or other genres!