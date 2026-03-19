Quiz: Can You Guess the ‘80s Movie From One Scene Description?

You know the lines from your favorite movies, but what about scenes? Some of them can be confused with sequels, and that’s where these types of quizzes might get you. Well, we’ve got a fun little quiz for you, giving you a chance to guess the ‘80s movie from the description of just one scene—and it may not be the most popular one.

&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;A father hacks down a bathroom door with an axe.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Shining’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Carrie’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Shawshank Redemption’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Pet Sematary’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Elsa falls into a, deep fissure. Indy catches her, but she refuses to grab his hand, instead choosing to reach for the Grail on a ledge. She falls to her death when her glove slides off.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;A boy leaves a trail of candy to convince a new friend to follow him.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Stand By Me’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Goonies’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Lost Boys’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;A very traumatic scene for millennials everywhere: a young boy struggles to pull his beloved horse out of quicksand.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The NeverEnding Story’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Land Before Time’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Goonies’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;A girl eats a poisonous fruit and falls asleep.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Labyrinth’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Wizard of Oz’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Goonies’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;The film opens with a slow, ominous camera movement through the New York Public Library, setting a spooky tone.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Lost Boys’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Poltergeist’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Little Shop of Horrors’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Ghostbusters’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Sitting in a circle on the library floor, the characters confess their insecurities and reasons for detention.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Breakfast Club’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘The Goonies’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Stand by Me’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Sixteen Candles’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Doc and Marty realize the bridge hasn’t been finished, and they need to hope they can get up to speed to get back to their own time.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Back to the Future’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Back to the Future Part II’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Back to the Future Part III’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Quantum Leap’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;A character plays “Great Balls of Fire” on a piano in a bar, as another character sings the song.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Top Gun’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Cocktail’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Dirty Dancing’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;gt;Han Solo is forced into carbon freezing, showcasing the love between him and Princess Leia.&amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Star Wars: Episode VI — A New Hope’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;gt;‘Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens’&amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? Did you manage to get all 10 right? If you did, congratulations. If you didn’t, well, you’ve got more of an excuse to watch the movies once more. Why not make it a movie night with the family?

More Movie & TV Quizzes:

Highest-Grossing Movies of the 1980s

The 1980s brought some of the best movies that remain classics to this day. You’ll get the theme songs stuck in your head—I dare you not to hum the Indiana Jones theme now!—and you’ll remember the ways the stories made you feel. But which ones ended up performing the best in the box office?

It probably won’t come as a surprise that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial comes in at No. 1. The Universal Pictures family movie remains a timeless hit, and it grossed almost $800 million worldwide. The movie that came in second place was nowhere near it!

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back comes in second place. Released in 1980, this sequel to Star Wars: Episode IV grossed $538 million, a fair way behind E.T.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade comes in third place, and that’s not too far behind Star Wars. Harrison Ford had an exceptionally great decade, and there’s a reason why he’s still so beloved. The movie pulled in $474 million worldwide.

Then, in fourth place, it’s all about a superhero. Batman came in with $411 million grossed worldwide, and it’s the first Warner Bros. release on the list. In fact, Warner Bros. isn’t on the list until No. 24 after that! Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures were the biggest successes of the 1980s.

After all, Universal Pictures took the fifth spot on the list with Back to the Future. It wasn’t too far behind Batman with $381 million, and on its tail was Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi with $374 million.

It’s no wonder that these movies were a success. They helped to shape the decade by bringing science fiction and fantasy to life, while keeping the action and adventure that the 1970s were known for. Of course, they remain must-watches now!

Love to test your movie knowledge? The Mental Floss quiz page is packed with trivia, whether you want Disney, action, romance, or other genres!

Learn More About ‘80s Movies: