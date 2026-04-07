Quiz: Can You Guess These ’80s One-Hit Wonders From the First 5 Lyrics?

The 1980s marked a significant shift in fashion, technology, entertainment, and music.

Suddenly, everything went digital; music became portable, and new technology like synthesizers and drum machines gave songs a futuristic sound. The arrival of MTV transformed musicians, who had previously been seen only on record covers and TV interviews, into visual icons, allowing lesser-known performers to reach massive audiences. This era gave rise to one-hit wonders: artists who scored a single breakout hit that dominated the charts.

These hits, still popular today, provide a glimpse into the '80s, but how many can you recall? Whether you love the originals or know them from a recent remix, can you guess these '80s one-hit wonders from the first five lyrics?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;We&amp;#039;re talking away, I don&amp;#039;t...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Break My Stride&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Take On Me&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Ran (So Far Away)&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;Poor old Johnnie Ray, sounded...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Walking On Sunshine&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Melt With You&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Come On Eileen&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;I walked along the avenue...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Ran (So Far Away)&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;99 Red Balloons&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Tainted Love&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;Jenny, Jenny, who can I...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;The Safety Dance&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Take On Me&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;867-5309&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;Moving forwards using all my...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Walking On Sunshine&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Melt With You&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Break My Stride&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;We can dance if we...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Walking On Sunshine&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;The Safety Dance&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Ran (So Far Away)&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;Sometimes I feel I&amp;#039;ve got...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Tainted Love&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;869-5309/Jenny&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Melt With You&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;Last night I had the...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;99 Red Balloons&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Come On Eileen&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Break My Stride&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;I used to think maybe...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Take On Me&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;The Safety Dance&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;Walking On Sunshine&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;quot;You and I in a...&amp;quot;&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Melt With You&amp;quot; &lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;99 Red Balloons&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;&amp;quot;I Ran (So Far Away)&amp;quot;&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How many '80s one-hit wonders did you guess correctly? Some of these lyrics were easy to match, while others were less obvious. Regardless of your score, share this quiz with your friends to crown the ultimate '80s music genius.

ONE-HIT WONDERS THAT DEFINED THE DECADE

Katrina & The Waves | Getty Images

A "one-hit wonder," by definition, is "a musical group that has achieved recognition on the basis of only one widely popular song" and "the widely popular song of a one-hit wonder." The '80s were shaped by these groups, who skyrocketed to fame with a single unforgettable hit song that left a lasting impression on listeners and became staples in the MTV archives.

These tracks shared more than just the distinction of being a band's only chart-topping hit; they featured infectious rhythms that captivated listeners across generations. While some were reimagined through remixes, others retained their classic sound, maintaining their appeal into the new millennium.

Many of these one-hit wonders are now more than 40 years old, so what keeps them relevant in 2026? Perhaps it's their timeless messages, irresistible melodies, or the nostalgia of music videos, VHS tapes, and Walkman CD players.

'80S BANDS

A Flock Of Seagulls | Getty Images

While bands like U2, Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, Journey, Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses, and Wham! ruled the '80s music scene, one-hit wonders also left a lasting mark on '80s pop culture. Artists such as A-ha, Dexys Midnight Runners, A Flock of Seagulls, Nena, Modern English, Soft Cell, and Katrina & The Waves released several albums, but it was one standout track from each that took over the charts, songs that continue to resonate and find new fans in 2026.

Whether a band had a string of hits or just one, there was something about these songs that brought people together, sparked joy, and (almost always) inspired everyone to get up and dance.

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