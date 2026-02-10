Quiz: Can You Guess These '90s Love Songs from the First 5 Lyrics?

Valentine's Day is just around the corner; a whole day devoted to celebrating love, made even sweeter with the perfect playlist. Add a hint of nostalgia, and love songs possess an enduring ability to remain timeless favorites across generations.

These heartfelt anthems transport you back to the era of CDs and cassette tapes, and continue to inspire romance today. Many of these tracks are so iconic that you might instantly recognize them from the opening note or the first few lyrics. Take our quiz to see how well you remember these catchy '90s love songs. Can you correctly guess each song title from only the first five lyrics?

Were you able to answer all 10 questions correctly? Several of these titles still find their way onto Valentine’s Day playlists in 2026, while others are a bit harder to remember. Share this quiz with your friends to crown the true ‘90s love song expert.

ICONS WHO OWNED THE DECADE AND RECORDS THAT RULED

Getty Images

The top-selling artists of the ‘90s also created some of the most romantic ballads of the decade.

According to Audacity, Celine Dion sold over 200 million albums in the ‘90s. She won over audiences across the globe with "My Heart Will Go On," an incredible milestone given she couldn’t use TikTok to become a viral sensation overnight. The song was featured in James Cameron’s Titanic one month after its November 1997 release, further cementing its legacy.

Mariah Carey, another artist who sold an impressive number of records in the ‘90s, unleashed seven studio albums throughout the decade. Her fifth album, Daydream, released in 1995, featured "Always Be My Baby," a track that remains a staple on every Valentine’s Day playlist.

Whitney Houston was a defining force in the ’90s, thanks to The Bodyguard soundtrack and her unforgettable cover of Dolly Parton’s "I Will Always Love You.” That Grammy award-winning ballad is still one of the first songs people think of when they hear the word “love.”

Backstreet Boys walked onto the scene in 1997 with their debut, self-titled album, featuring Valentine's Day classic, "As Long As You Love Me." Famous for their tender tunes and devoted fanbase, the group continued to release records well into the new millennium (get it?).

Other top-selling '90s artists (with playlist-level love songs) include Madonna, Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson, Nirvana, and Metallica. Garth Brooks kicked off the decade with "The Dance" in 1990, followed by Metallica’s "Nothing Else Matters" in 1991. Madonna captured hearts with "Rain" in 1992, and Nirvana with "Heart-Shaped Box" in 1993. Michael Jackson released "You Are Not Alone" in 1995, and Shania Twain continued to fuel feelings of love and longing with 1997's "You're Still The One." What a decade!

Were you a fan of this quiz? Check out our other Mental Floss quizzes for more!