Quiz: Guess These Classic Rock One-Hit Wonders From the First Line

Classic rock isn’t just a genre; it’s a feeling. It's an endless catalog of high-energy anthems released pre-Auto-Tune between the mid-1960s and the late 1980s, with electrifying instrumental solos that make you feel alive.

Classic rock emerged from a wave of legendary artists whose songs were so influential that, by the 1980s, the phrase became its own radio format. Some bands only gave us one legendary song, but those tracks still echo through the decades. Think you know your classic rock? Put your knowledge to the test by guessing these classic rock one-hit wonders from the very first lines.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Woah, Black Betty, bam-ba-lam&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Black Betty&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Ram Jam&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Mississippi Queen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Mountain&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hooked on a Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Blue Swede&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;We get it on most every night&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Spirit In The Sky&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Norman Greenbaum&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;All Right Now&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Free&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Dancing in the Moonlight&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by King Harvest&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Mississippi queen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Play That Funky Music&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Wild Cherry&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Mississippi Queen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Mountain&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Black Betty&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Ram Jam&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Poor old Johnnie Ray&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brandy (You&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re a Fine Girl) by Looking Glass&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Play That Funky Music&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Wild Cherry&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Come On Eileen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Dexys Midnight Runners&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;There she stood in the street&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;All Right Now&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Free &amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hooked on a Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Blue Swede&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Louie Louie&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by The Kingsmen&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Louie, Louie, oh no&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Louie Louie&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by The Kingsmen&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Black Betty&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Ram Jam&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Mississippi Queen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Mountain&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;When I die and they lay me to rest&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hooked on a Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Blue Swede&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Spirit In The Sky&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Norman Greenbaum&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brandy (You&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re a Fine Girl) by Looking Glass&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hey-ah, once I was a boogie singer&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brandy (You&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re a Fine Girl)&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Looking Glass&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Mississippi Queen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Mountain&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Play That Funky Music&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Wild Cherry&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Ooga-Chaka Ooga-Ooga&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;All Right Now&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Free&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hooked on a Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Blue Swede&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Dancing in the Moonlight&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by King Harvest&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;There&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s a port on a western bay&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brandy (You&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re a Fine Girl)&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Looking Glass&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Come On Eileen&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Dexys Midnight Runners&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Spirit in the Sky&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Norman Greenbaum&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? Some of these tunes were easy to recognize because the opening lyric is the song’s title. Others were a little more difficult. Share this quiz with your friends and see if they can beat your score!

CLASSIC ROCK: MORE THAN JUST A RADIO FORMAT

As stated, classic rock is technically a radio format, but more than that, it’s a state of mind. Tracks in this genre are bold, rebellious, emotional, evocative, and make you feel seen, empowered, and like the main character in a film.

The giants of classic rock: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Billy Joel, Elton John, Deep Purple, and many more, each brought their own spin to the sound and defined an era. Their names illuminated marquees at sold-out venues across the globe, and their albums remain so timeless that even the grandchildren of their earliest fans still play them on repeat.

ONE-HIT WONDERS WITH GENERATIONAL HITS

One-hit wonders also belong under the classic rock umbrella. Instead of filling albums with chart-toppers, these artists delivered a single memorable track that shot up the charts and settled permanently into our brains.

Sometimes, one song from a lesser-known band eclipses even the biggest hits of classic rock’s superstars. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners, for example. Maybe you can’t name another of their songs, but the second those first notes play, you know exactly what you’re hearing and can sing along word for word.

Other one-hit wonder artists who made their mark during the classic rock era include Ram Jam, Norman Greenbaum, The Knack, Mountain, Shocking Blue, Blue Swede, Wild Cherry, and Starland Vocal Band, among others. Their names might not be as famous, but their standout hits are instantly recognizable to anyone who loves classic rock.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Which one-hit wonder is your favorite? &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Dancing in the Moonlight&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by King Harvest&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Come on Eileen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Dexys Midnight Runners&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Black Betty&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; by Ram Jam&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Brandy (You&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;re a Fine Girl) by Looking Glass&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Check out Mental Floss for more classic rock quizzes!

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