Quiz: Can You Guess the Eagles Hit From Just 5 Lyrics?

Folk rock pioneers Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner first crossed paths in 1970, and soon after, the Eagles were born. Over the course of the ‘70s, the band welcomed Joe Walsh, Don Felder, and Timothy B. Schmit, gradually evolving from their country rock roots into an edgier, guitar-centric sound.

Their songs, infused with thought-provoking lyrics and soul-stirring melodies, have stood the test of time, captivating new generations who discover their albums and play them on repeat for over 50 years since the band’s first release. Ready to put your '70s music knowledge to the test? You know the Eagles, you might even know their biggest hits, but can you identify the band’s classics from just five lyrics?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;He was a hard-headed man...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;New Kid in Town&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Love Will Keep Us Alive&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Life in the Fast Lane&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I like the way your...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Peaceful Easy Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Take It Easy&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;The Girl From Yesterday&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;On a dark desert highway...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I Can&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;t Tell You Why&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hotel California&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Lyin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039; Eyes&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Well, I&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m running down the...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;One Of These Nights&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Desperado&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Take It Easy&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;City girls just seem to...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;After the Thrill Is Gone&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Tequila Sunrise&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Lyin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039; Eyes&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;All alone at the end...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;The Sad Cafe&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Take It To The Limit&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Desperado&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Raven hair and ruby lips...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Witchy Woman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Doolin-Dalton&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;No More Cloudy Days&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Well I heard some people...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;One Of These Nights&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Tequila Sunrise&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Already Gone&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Every night I&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m lyin&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039; in...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Try and Love Again&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;The Best of My Love&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;The Last Resort&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;There&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s talk on the street...&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Doolin-Dalton&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Too Many Hands&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;New Kid in Town&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

How many did you get right? Some tracks are so iconic you’ll recognize them instantly, while others are lesser-known selections reserved for true Eagles aficionados. Share this quiz with the rock fanatic in your life and see how their score compares.

THE EAGLES: THEN AND NOW

The Eagles’ formation was almost serendipitous. Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner were all working musicians in Los Angeles when they backed Linda Ronstadt in the early 1970s. In 1971, they struck out on their own, uniting rock and country influences with a new perspective. That combination became their signature and set the tone for the emerging sun-kissed, mellow "California sound."

Their early hits leaned into laid-back, folky storytelling, but the band never stayed in one lane (the fast lane) for long. As their lineup evolved, most notably with the additions of Joe Walsh and Don Felder in the mid-70s and later Timothy B. Schmit in 1977, their approach grew more unhurried, yet pushed creative boundaries even further. By the time "Hotel California" arrived in 1976, the Eagles had moved beyond breezy country rock and into more complex territory, capturing both the glamour and the dissolution of American life in the 1970s (plus a few legendary guitar solos).

The Eagles weren’t just popular…they were everywhere. Album sales soared, radio play was constant, and their tours drew massive crowds, with an impressive 200,000 people flocking to their set at California Jam in 1974. Amidst a decade dominated by disco and hard rock, the Eagles distinguished themselves by focusing on songwriting and musicianship that felt authentic and grounded.

Like many long-running bands, their journey hasn’t been without loss. Glenn Frey’s death in 2016 marked a major turning point, followed by the passing of founding bassist Randy Meisner in 2023. Still, the Eagles pressed on, bringing in Vince Gill and Deacon Frey (Glenn’s son) to help carry their music forward. Decades after their debut, the Eagles are still on the road, most recently headlining a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, playing songs that continue to connect with fans old and new.

ALBUMS AND ACCLAIM

The Eagles’ albums chronicle the story of a band constantly refining its sound without ever losing its way. Their early records, Desperado and One of These Nights, laid the foundation, while Hotel California became the centerpiece of their catalog. The Long Run closed out their original era in ‘79, and Long Road Out of Eden showed they could still create relevant music into the 21st century.

Their impact on the charts is difficult to exaggerate. The Eagles scored ten top-ten hits, including "Take It to the Limit," "Heartache Tonight," and the ever-iconic "Hotel California," to name only a few. Their music explored ambition, excess, peace, and the fading promise of the American dream, ideas that still resonate.

Their chart success swiftly transformed into global acclaim. The Eagles earned multiple Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, and later received the Kennedy Center Honors. Their greatest hits album ranks among the best-selling records of all time (the first album to ever be RIAA-certified quadruple diamond for sales of more than 40 million), securing their status as key figures in music history.

Check out Mental Floss for more music quizzes!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Pick one Eagles song from this list&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Desperado&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Peaceful Easy Feeling&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Doolin-Dalton&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Life in the Fast Lane&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Already Gone&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

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