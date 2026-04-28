Quiz: Can You Guess the World’s Loneliest Countries Before Time’s Up?

With over eight billion people inhabiting the planet, it’s no wonder that some countries are overflowing with residents.

These destinations make headlines and draw countless tourists (while millions of locals continue to call them home) thanks to their unique urban experiences, but what about the least densely populated regions? These are locations where vast landscapes meet only a handful of people, what some might call the world’s loneliest countries. Some of these destinations are well-established hotspots for residents and travelers, while others remain relatively obscure. Can you guess the world's loneliest countries before time's up?

How did your geography skills hold up in guessing the world's loneliest countries? Were you able to name all 50, or did a few of these places make you scratch your head? Regardless of how you scored, send this quiz to your friends and family to see if they can name the least densely populated countries on Earth.

WORLD POPULATION

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Every nine seconds, a new person is born in the United States, and every ten seconds, someone passes away. The world (and its population) is constantly fluctuating. Countries like India, China, and the United States continue to see substantial population growth, while others, such as Mongolia, Namibia, and Denmark, remain among the world’s least densely populated nations.

CROWDED COUNTRIES

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The world’s most populous countries share a defining trait: dense populations. While some regions within these nations may have fewer people, the countries as a whole contain more residents than any other places on Earth.

India is the most densely populated country, with over 1.4 billion residents and counting. China, the United States, Indonesia, and Pakistan round out the top five. Each of these countries has a population exceeding 250 million, but only India and China surpass the one billion mark.

"LONELY" COUNTRIES

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On the other hand, many countries have populations that are more dispersed, resulting in much lower population density. Whether due to geography, limited resources, or other uncontrollable factors, these regions simply don’t draw as many residents. In fact, their wide-open spaces often become defining features, setting themselves apart from the world’s most crowded nations.

Low population density can sometimes be attributed to difficult conditions (like conflict or lack of resources). In other cases, it means these countries enjoy peaceful, cleaner environments, where the appeal of community life endures, and untamed landscapes thrive. Leading the list of the world’s least densely populated countries are Mongolia, Namibia, Denmark, Australia, and Iceland.

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