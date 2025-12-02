Quiz: Let’s See How Much You Actually Remember About ‘Home Alone’

Now that we’ve entered the final month of the year, there’s no excuse not to jump into some holiday movie watching. Thanksgiving is behind us, and many people across the globe have set up their Christmas trees and begun decorating for the final holidays of 2025. With holiday movie marathons, revisiting the classics is a no-brainer, and high up on that list is Home Alone. How well do you remember the 1990 movie? Take our quiz to find out:

Home Alone was written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, two well-known names in the industry who have brought us iconic films like The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Hughes) and Mrs. Doubtfire, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Columbus).

Alongside star Macaulay Culkin—who the role of Kevin McCallister was written for—Home Alone stars Catherine O’Hara as Kevin’s mom Kate, John Heard as his dad Peter, and Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as local burglars Harry and Marv, respectively. Other notable actors in the memorable cast include Culkin’s brother Kieran Culkin—who went on to star in multiple award-winning titles, including his Academy Award-winning 2024 film A Real Pain—and the late John Candy, who played a musician named Gus Polinski.

Home Alone has become synonymous with Christmas in the 35 years since it was released, and it was a financial success from the start. The movie also received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations and turned Culkin into a household name.

Two years later, a sequel called Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released, seeing the main cast return. Kevin is left behind again, but this time, instead of being in the comfort of his home, he accidentally flies to New York City while his family goes to Florida. While the second movie wasn’t received as well with critics, general audiences find it a classic, just like the first, and tend to watch it during the holiday season as well.

Two additional Home Alone sequels were released—Home Alone 3 (1997) and Home Alone 4 (2002)—but they featured a new main cast and did not see the same popularity or praise as the first two.

