Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Movie From Three Emojis?

Emojis continue to be a popular way to share emotions and feelings. They help us get across a facial expression via text when the text loses all sense of feeling. At the same time, emojis are a great way to describe movies. Yes, really. We’ve got 10 sets of emojis to help you guess the movie. Can you do it? Take our quiz:

How did you do? Now, if you got 10/10 on this quiz, you have full bragging rights, so make sure you share it with your friends and see how they do.

We can use all sorts of emojis to get a movie title across. Sometimes, the emojis will spell out the entire title—imagine seeing a lion, a witch, and then a wardrobe emoji back to back. Then there are other times when the emojis focus on specific elements of a movie theme or description.

Our quiz focuses on popular releases, mostly in the more recent decades. However, movies go back more than 100 years at this point, with silent films that helped to start the love for this form of storytelling.

Just what is considered the best movie of all time? That will depend on who you ask. After all, Citizen Kane from 1941 remains to be considered the best movie of all time by many, although plenty of people will debate that, as the form of storytelling has moved on over the decades.

The Wizard of Oz certainly stands out when it comes to showing the change in technology at the time. Released in 1939, the movie starts in black and white and then switches to color once Dorothy gets to Oz.

Sometimes, modern-day movies are made in black and white to highlight something, and one of the first that will come to mind is Schindler’s List. It remains one of the most powerful movies focused on the Holocaust, and there’s no way you can’t picture the little girl in red as the only piece of color throughout the main event.

What about movies that tried something different? Fantasia may not have succeeded in the way Walt Disney wanted when it was first released, but it remains one of the most beautifully crafted movies of all time. Whether you love the hippo and alligator dancing together, or your favorite part is Mickey as the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, there is something magical about Fantasia that only Disney could have created.

It’s hard to pick the best movie of all time, as there are so many outstanding ones depending on your interests. What we do know is that some are easier to work out from emojis than others!

