Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Classic Disney Channel Shows?

The 2000s truly were a golden age for Disney Channel, when the shows and stars they promoted were universally loved by children. While Nickelodeon was going all-in on comedic shows, Disney Channel had a wide variety of titles, animated and live-action, for different demographics. How well do you remember this era of TV? Test your knowledge with this 15-question quiz:

Bits and catchphrases from Disney Channel shows became early memes, and crossover specials were major events. If you were in the right age group to watch Disney Channel in that decade, you probably remember a lot. Did you get a perfect score on our trivia quiz?

Award-Winning Childhood Favorites

Disney Channel’s accomplishments were not only proven by viewership and memorable moments. The classic era also won awards, proving they had critical acclaim as well as popularity.

Among the five main animated series from the 2000s, there was a wide variety of award nominations and wins. Dave the Barbarian and The Emperor’s New School won Annie Awards for storyboarding and voice acting, respectively, with Eartha Kitt also winning two Daytime Emmy Awards for her work as Yzma in The Emperor’s New Groove spin-off.

Brandy & Mr. Whiskers likewise won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2005 for Individual Achievement in Animation. That same year, Kim Possible won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing. While Kim Possible didn’t win any other awards, it did receive six Annie nominations and eight other Emmy nominations.

While most of the animated series were earning nominations and awards for their technical skill, The Proud Family was winning acclaim for its impact on society. The series won the 2004 BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Animated Series and the 2005 NAMIC Vision Award for Best Children’s Programming. Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer won the 2003 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Kyla Pratt at the 4th Annual BET Awards | Jesse Grant/GettyImages

The live-action series were even more impressive, earning both popular and critical awards for the shows themselves and their leading actors.

Although the Kids’ Choice Awards were run by Nickelodeon, Disney Channel had its fair share of wins. The most prominent of these were the Kids’ Choice Awards for Favorite Television Show that went to Lizzie McGuire in 2002 and 2003. Raven-Symoné won the 2004 and 2005 awards for Favorite Television Actress, with Miley Cyrus taking over in 2007 and 2008, and Selena Gomez winning the award from 2009 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Dylan Sprouse won for Favorite TV Actor in 2009 for The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and in 2010 for Suite Life on Deck.

The Teen Choice Awards, run by FOX, also tended to favor the Disney Channel stars. Hannah Montana won Best Comedy Show and Best Comedy Actress from 2007 to 2009, while Wizards of Waverly Place won Best Comedy Actress in 2010 and 2011. Jonas also claimed three Teen Choice Awards in 2009, and Sonny With a Chance won one.

Teen Choice Awards 2009 | John Shearer/TCA 2009/GettyImages

The only actor to win an Emmy for a live-action Disney Channel series was Shia LaBeouf, earning the 2003 Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series award for his role on Even Stevens.

The Young Artist Awards were much more favorable to Disney Channel shows and stars, with four wins for Even Stevens, one for Lizzie McGuire, four for That's So Raven, two for The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, three for Hannah Montana, and seven for Wizards of Waverly Place.

Finally, That’s So Raven, Hannah Montana, and Wizards of Waverly Place received awards for foregrounding minority perspectives in their storytelling. That’s So Raven earned seven NAACP Image Awards, while Wizards of Waverly Place won two American Latino Media Arts Awards. All three shows earned Gracie Awards, which honor women’s achievements in the media and entertainment industries.

The success of these classic Disney Channel shows was due to the sincere love and effort put in by the cast and crews, who were determined to create TV that was both enjoyable and meaningful. If today’s shows don't resonate with you as much as these ones did, it might be time for a rewatch from the golden age of the Disney Channel.

