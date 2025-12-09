Quiz: How Quickly Can You Identify These ‘80s Disney Movies?

When you think of all the eras of Disney since it was founded in the 1920s, the 1970s and 1980s might be the least memorable decades. For the ‘80s specifically, this is when Disney decided to launch its Touchstone Pictures to produce films for older audiences, and the offerings of family titles were a bit lacking. That said, we still received a handful of great movies in the ‘80s. How well do you remember them?

Were you able to score a 10/10? If you grew up in the ‘80s or just love this decade, the questions might have been very easy for you. On the other hand, if you grew up in the 2000s, you may not have heard of some of these titles. In any case, the 1980s are a great decade to revisit for Disney fans of all ages.

Disney Through the Decades

From live-action movies for older audiences, such as Splash and Turner & Hooch, both starring Tom Hanks, to classic animated movies like The Little Mermaid, the 1980s were still an impressive decade for Disney. When it comes to movies, the company seemed to enter a kind of slump in the ‘70s, but by the end of the ‘80s, they were about to hit one of their biggest decades ever—the ‘90s.

Disney moved past their “dark era” of the ‘70s and ‘80s and onto upbeat, musical movies.

The Little Mermaid, which was released in 1989, is widely regarded as the movie that kick-started an era dubbed the “Disney Renaissance,” when viewers received arguably the best Disney movies of all time. Of course, these include The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tarzan, and more. Disney movies were one of the best parts of being a ‘90s kid, without a doubt.

As for Disney’s Touchstone Pictures, the label continued to produce movies until its closure in 2016. Some of its most notable releases after the ‘80s include Pretty Woman, Con Air, Armageddon, 10 Things I Hate About You, Pearl Harbor, and The Help, all of which were co-productions.

Even if the ‘80s weren’t the most iconic time for Disney, the decade still brought incredible things for fans, and looking back always makes us feel warm and fuzzy. Especially if you grew up in the ‘80s, there’s a lot to be nostalgic over.

