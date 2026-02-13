Quiz: Can You Match the Disney Couple to Their First Kiss?

When it comes to most Disney couples, their first kiss comes close to the end of the movie. That’s not always the case, and in some cases, the kiss doesn’t happen until the sequel. Just how well do you know your Disney couples? Can you correctly guess them based on a description of their first kiss? Find out with our quiz:

How did you do? Make sure you share this with your friends to see how well they know their Disney stories.

More Disney Quizzes:

The Strategic Importance of the First Kiss

The first kiss in a Disney movie is important in terms of strategy and storytelling. It’s that cinematic benchmark that the couple has made it, and that they will be able to work through anything that life throws at them.

For many characters, the first kiss breaks a curse. Take a look at both Snow White and Aurora, where the first kiss woke them both up from a deep slumber. Only a true love’s kiss could reverse the dark magic, and it even comes up in Frozen, as Anna goes in search of true love’s first kiss to save herself —and that movie gave us a beautiful, modern version of true love.

There are also often strict limits to when kisses need to happen. Ariel has to kiss Eric by sunset on the third day, while Tiana turned into a frog with her first kiss to Prince Naveen because she wasn’t a princess at the time of that kiss. The rules have to be followed for the magic to make sense in the world of Disney.

In the end, that first kiss is the happily ever after moment. We get to believe that the couple will make it, and we get to believe that they are meant to be. Sure, there’s a romanticized look at love, but isn’t that what fairy tales are for?

There have been times when the first kiss hasn’t meant a happily ever after in the truest of senses. Just look at Anna and Kristoff’s first kiss, which definitely had a teenage element to it with the gift giving and blushing, and there’s Jasmine and Aladdin’s first kiss, which happens without Jasmine even knowing who Aladdin really is.

But, for the most part, the idea is that love conquers all, and the first sign of love is that kiss. So, that first kiss is the most important in the magical world of Disney. There may be modern-day concerns about the consent of some of those kisses, but they remain the defining moment of the relationships.

Test your Disney movie knowledge further with more quizzes from Mental Floss.

You May Also Like: