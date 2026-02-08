Quiz: Prove Your Disney Knowledge by Finishing These Quotes

There are many Disney quotes we all remember. We know what Cinderella believes a dream is, and we know that Snow White whistles while she’s working. However, not all Disney quotes are as memorable as others. We’ve already done some Pixar quote trivia—but how well do you remember these general Disney lines?

How did you do? This is a great one to share with your friends to hear them debate the characters and the quotes after you already know all the answers! After you’ve all finished the quiz, why not work your way through the movies to see where the quotes show up?

Most Forgotten Disney Movies

With so many feature movies, it’s easy to forget a few Disney movies here and there. Maybe you just didn’t realize they were Disney, or maybe it’s that they went under the radar when they were first released. Then some just didn’t hit the big numbers at the box office and have ended up being lost to time.

Perhaps surprisingly, BuzzFeed lists Robin Hood as one of the most forgotten Disney movies. This is one of the most under-represented movies in Disney parks, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worthy of recognition. It’s an oldie but a goodie, so make sure you pop it on with the kids!

Another one that is often overlooked is Hercules, and that’s because when it hit theaters in 1997, it wasn’t a big hit. There was a TV series, but it just didn’t quite hit in the way that Disney wanted—and you’ll be forgiven if it’s only a vague memory.

How about Oliver & Company? Do you remember that one? Now, this is probably a movie that you remember but didn’t quite connect to Disney. It doesn’t quite follow the traditional theme of Disney movies from the past, bringing an animal version of Oliver Twist that just didn’t quite resonate with viewers at the time. You won’t see representation in the Disney parks, but it is a cute movie to watch.

We cannot overlook Brother Bear, which is another that just isn’t represented much in the Disney parks. This is an odd one to be forgotten about, though, because it was both a critical and commercial success. The music by Phil Collins was everything we needed, and the heart of the story brought a different viewpoint and an honorable story of a culture that needs to be respected.

