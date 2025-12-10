Quiz: Prove Your Disney Knowledge by Matching the Couple to Their Movie

Disney movies are often understood as having defined our childhood, but some of them have value far into adulthood. Whether you’re looking at the earliest Disney animated films, their Pixar collaborations, or the Disney Channel Original Movies that broke into the mainstream, these Disney couples are instant classics. But can you match each couple to the movie they first appeared in? Take this quiz to find out:

How did you do? Were you able to match each couple to their “Tale as Old as Time” or do you need to watch a few more movies before you can say, “So This Is Love”?

One of the most significant things Disney couples show us is what makes a healthy relationship and what doesn’t. While they have historically had some trouble with romanticizing troubling behaviors (don’t kiss random unconscious women!), many of their couples actually teach us how to move past the honeymoon stage into enduring, supportive partnerships.

While you were working through the quiz, you might have noticed that a few of the entries don’t fit your exact definition of a classic Disney movie. But that terminology is a lot more complicated than you might expect.

What Makes a Disney Movie?

What do we mean when we talk about a Disney movie? There are around 65 movies that have been produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios (the current name for the original Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio), but that doesn’t include as many films as we might think.

However, if you expand the title to any film owned by The Walt Disney Company, some might agree that you’ve gone too far. So what should count, and what shouldn’t?

From a business perspective, we need to begin with the Disney Entertainment unit, which includes Walt Disney Studios, Disney Entertainment Television, and Disney Streaming. Under the banner of Walt Disney Studios is Walt Disney Animation Studios, which includes Disney’s animated films from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Zootopia 2, and Walt Disney Pictures, which is responsible for Disney’s live-action films.

Few people would argue against any of the movies produced by these studios (or their predecessors) as being official Disney films, even if they might not recognize all of the live-action films as such on first glance.

However, the other films under the Walt Disney Studios label are far more debatable. Though Pixar was technically its own company for a while, it has been working with or for Disney since 1986, so most people are happy to include all Pixar films under the Disney umbrella. After all, the company was willing to induct Merida into the official Disney Princess line-up.

But what of Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox? Surely Indiana Jones and Iron Man don’t count as Disney heroes, do they?

It gets even more complicated when we look beyond traditional films released in theaters. The Disney Entertainment Television division oversees Disney Television Studios, Disney Television Group, and the ABC News groups. It would seem that we have to at least consider these divisions, since hits like High School Musical and other Disney Channel Original Movies have earned the right to be labeled as Disney movies.

However, films produced by Disney-owned networks like ABC and FX are not, by and large, considered to be Disney titles. Likewise, while original films created for Disney+, like Disenchanted, are often considered Disney movies, Hulu original films like Hellraiser (2022) are not. Given the massive amount of content owned by Disney, it’s hard to clearly define.

At the end of the day, most people would probably agree that a Disney movie is largely defined by how it is marketed and the feeling it gives its audience. It would feel wrong to deny characters like Carl and Ellie their place in the category of classic Disney couples, so their movie is included, too, regardless of any official definitions.