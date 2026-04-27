Quiz: Can You Guess the ‘90s Movie From Its Soundtrack or Score?

The 1990s had some of the best movies. Whether you love the action movies like Independence Day or you’re more into the animated brilliance of Aladdin and Toy Story, there are movies that you can easily watch over and over again. So, that means you’ll know the music, right? Let’s put that to the test with our latest quiz:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “One Jump Ahead,” “Arabian Nights,” and “The Ends of the Earth”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Aladdin’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mulan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Prince of Persia’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;“Star of Bethlehem,” “Making the Plane,” and “Setting the Trap”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘A Star Is Born’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Home Alone 2’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Home Alone’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Independence Day’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “The Colony,” “Princess Bala,” and “The Magnifying Glass”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Alice in Wonderland’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Antz’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘A Bug’s Life’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “Run to the Church,” “Suicide Ghost,” and “Kyra’s Tape”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Sixth Sense’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Sleepy Hollow’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Ghost’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Dead Man’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “The Lagoon,” “The Village,” and “Light”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Platoon’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Thin Red Line’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Little Mermaid’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Saving Private Ryan’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “Coffee &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; TV,” “This Love,” and “Bitter Sweet Symphony”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Legally Blonde’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Blade’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Romeo &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Juliet’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Cruel Intentions’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “The Virginia Company,” “Steady as a Beating Drum,” and “Mine, Mine, Mine”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Pocahontas’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Men in Black’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Twister’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Schindler’s List’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “New Fish,” “If I Didn’t Care,” and Lovesick Blues”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Sleepy Hollow’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Shawshank Redemption’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Mission: Impossible’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Interview With the Vampire&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “Fightin’ a War,” “Things Ain’t the Same,” and “Confusion”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘The Mummy’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Schindler’s List’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Blade’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Independence Day’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;What movie features the songs “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper,” “Whisper to a Scream (Bird’s Fly),” and “School’s Out”?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Scream 2’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Scary Movie’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;‘Scream’&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? Can you name all the ‘90s movies just from the soundtrack or score? We tried to make things harder by not adding the most common songs, so if you got all 10 right, we’re impressed. If you didn’t, now is a great time to watch the movies again and listen to the tracks.

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The Importance of Music in Film

When you watch a movie or TV show, you’ll find that music is used strategically. In fact, there is one episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, titled “The Body,” where you get a real sense of what music does. This episode is void of all music, and you’re left with the realities of the storyline.

In movies and TV, music is used as a way to set the tone of the scene. If something ominous is about to happen, you’ll hear a shift in the music as it becomes more dramatic. If you’re meant to feel sadness or sympathy for a character, then you’ll find that the music becomes more somber. The sounds around the scene help to deepen the emotional connection to the events playing out, becoming the soul.

Try watching a movie without the soundtrack, and you’ll find that you don’t have the same experience. You’re left just experiencing the dialogue, and if the actors can’t quite capture the emotion they’re meant to, the whole meaning of the scene is lost.

At the same time, the music helps you think back to a particular scene or movie. Think about when you listen to “Bitter Sweet Symphony” now. You might immediately think of Cruel Intentions. The same applies to the 1980s movie The Breakfast Club, where “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” will bring you back to the first time you watched the movie.

There’s a chance to relive the movie outside of one space. Many people will pull up the soundtracks on Spotify or another music streaming platform, getting a deeper understanding of the story that was told and just enjoying the songs that were sung. It’s why Disney movies are so popular—their soundtracks allow children to relive quickly and easily on car rides and more!

Do you love testing your music and movie knowledge? We share new quizzes daily at Mental Floss, so follow our quiz page for more.

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