Quiz: Can You Identify the Grace Kelly Movie From Three Clues?

When it comes to Hollywood icons, Grace Kelly stands out. She went from actress to princess, and one of her movies even delivered that arc before it became a real-life story. Can you name all of her movies? We’re going to give you three clues, and let’s see if you can match them to the movie title.
Did you get all eight of the movies right? If so, you’re a true classic film fan. If not, don’t worry; this wasn’t an easy one. Make it your excuse to go on a Grace Kelly binge-watch.
The Most Influential Grace Kelly Movies
Grace Kelly appeared in 11 movies (in addition to shorts and TV shows), retiring at the age of 26 so she could marry real-life royalty, Prince Rainier III. However, her filmography remains timeless, bringing memorable collaborations and sophistication that proved she would be defined as a screen icon.
One of her standout performances came in Dial M for Murder, where she played Margot Wendice. She became known as the ultimate “Hitchcock blonde,” as she tackled a role that brought vulnerability as an unfaithful wife who would end up targeted for murder by none other than her scheming husband.
While Kelly brought emotional rage to Dial M for Murder, she then became an unforgettable romantic lead and thriller heroine with Rear Window. Another Hitchcock movie, this time she held her own up against the legendary James Stewart, who took on the role of a wheelchair-bound journalist spying on his neighbors. Kelly brought vibrant charm to the role.
Kelly stole every scene she was in, no matter who she was acting alongside, and that’s exactly what happened with The Country Girl. She played the long-suffering wife of Bing Crosby’s character, showing charm and beauty with minimal makeup and plain clothes. We got to see her range, as she captured the quiet grief that navigating a difficult marriage brings.
In 1955, Kelly returned to another Hitchcock set, playing opposite Cary Grant in To Catch a Thief. This time, she brought her comedic timing to the forefront, while proving she could absolutely have romantic chemistry with anyone she shared a screen with.
If you love to spend your spare time testing your trivia knowledge, then make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page.