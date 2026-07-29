Quiz: Can You Name the ‘90s Sitcom From One Quote?

There are many beloved TV shows from the ‘90s, especially when it comes to sitcoms. If we asked you to name them from theme songs or episode titles, you could probably get them. When we’ve asked you to name them from the actors in the show or a side character, you’ve been able to immediately tell us the title. What about when it comes to one single quote from the show? Can you name all eight sitcoms in our quiz?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“What you call wasting, I call living. I&amp;#039;m living my life.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Friends’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Mad About You’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Seinfeld’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Home Improvement’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Why do women always scream when they&amp;#039;re surprised? Can&amp;#039;t you just clutch your heart and drop dead like a man?”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Family Matters’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Becker’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Saved By the Bell’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘That ‘70s Show’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;&amp;amp;nbsp;“How come he don&amp;#039;t want me, man?”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Will &amp;amp; Grace’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Saved By the Bell’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘7th Heaven’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Go to class, learn something.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Martin’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Just Shoot Me’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Growing Pains’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Saved By the Bell’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Say, do you think they call it a nail gun because it shoots nails?”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Home Improvement’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Perfect Strangers’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Boy Meets World’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Blossom’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Just because your parents couldn&amp;#039;t work things out that doesn&amp;#039;t mean that my parents can&amp;#039;t work things out and they are not getting a divorce.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Ned and Stacey’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Night Court’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Blossom’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“If you weren&amp;#039;t born, Walt Disney would have to draw you.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Cosby Show’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Night Court’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Perfect Strangers’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Seinfeld’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“She&amp;#039;s psychic; we&amp;#039;ve decided to find it charming.”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘The Nanny’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Saved By the Bell’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Frasier’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;‘Everybody Loves Raymond’&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

How did you do? Did you manage to get 8/8? If so, we’re impressed, and you definitely deserve to brag about your TV knowledge. Why not share this with your friends and see how well they do? Don’t forget to binge-watch the shows as well to see exactly where the iconic lines appear!

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Most Iconic Sitcoms of the 1990s

When you think about the 1990s, there are a few sitcoms that immediately stand out. One of them is Friends. While many sitcoms at the time focused on families, Friends focused on just what the title suggested: a group of six friends. The best thing was that they didn’t start out all as friends, as Rachel Green walked into a coffee shop in her wedding dress and was able to integrate into a new life with a group of people willing to help her grow.

In fact, they all grew as a found family. They supported each other and were patient with each other's personality traits, showing us exactly what a real group of friends is all about. Didn’t it make you want a group of friends like this?

Home Improvement stood out for many, and not just because of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. This was a show that brought excellent life advice that even we would follow—thanks, Wilson!—while also showing us what it meant to be a family. We got a look at what it was like to raise teenage boys, supporting everyone in their dreams and passions, and being patient when it came to fixing things Tim would break.

Of course, “The Show About Nothing” stands out as one of the most iconic sitcoms from the ‘90s. Seinfeld brought something iconic, focusing on just everyday problems that could create issues. This was about a group of selfish people who didn’t necessarily grow and learn to change, because, quite frankly, not everyone does. Yet, each episode could include something that people would relate to thanks to the focus on the mundane issues.

Would you like to test yourself on TV shows from other decades? What about music or movies? Make sure you bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for more challenges.

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