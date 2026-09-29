Quiz: Name the Book Adaptations From the One-Star Reviews in 7 Minutes or Less

Many of the best movies of all time are book adaptations. That’s because it’s easy to want to turn a classic novel into a film or TV show. Bringing the incredible characters, storylines, and settings to life can turn out to be a cinematic masterpiece—but sometimes, they end up disappointing. Although most of the movies in this quiz were well-received by critics and audiences, that doesn’t mean everyone loved them. If you consider yourself a true movie buff, see if you can name the book adaptation by the one-star review:

Were you able to get all 20 movies correct? If you did, we’re impressed. Some of them were trickier than others to figure out. Plus, the seven-minute time limit adds an extra layer of pressure. You may not have even realized all of these movies were based on books.

Most Successful Book Adaptations

When we talk about book adaptations, any number of movies could enter the conversation. It depends on the genre you’re into, or even the actors you admire, which can help determine your favorites. But of course, there are some that stand out against the very long list. Films we consider to be the best ever made, like The Godfather, The Shawshank Redemption, Schindler’s List, Forrest Gump, The Color Purple, and of course, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are all book adaptations.

Gollum (Andy Serkis) and Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.’ | Courtesy of Fathom Entertainment.

And past critical reviews, many book adaptations rank highly on the list of box office successes. Here are the current top five at the global box office, with stats from Box Office Mojo:

1. The Odyssey (2026), directed by Christopher Nolan: $1,751,337,710 at the worldwide box office

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), directed by David Yates: $1,341,511,219 at the worldwide box office

3. Beauty and the Beast (2017), directed by Bill Condon: $1,263,521,126 at the worldwide box office

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), directed by Peter Jackson: $1,118,887,224 at the worldwide box office

5. Jurassic Park (1993), directed by Steven Spielberg: $1,103,136,084 at the worldwide box office

It’s awesome to see that a movie as new as this year tops the list. Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey has been applauded for its cinematography, performances, and storytelling. But despite it receiving a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and well-deserved Oscar buzz, we’re sure we could still find a one-star review here or there.

Be sure to keep checking the Mental Floss quiz page to keep putting your trivia knowledge to the test.