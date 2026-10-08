Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Classic TV Character From One Quote?

Think you know every classic TV show? It’s time to put that experise to the test. We want to see if you can name TV character just from one quote. And we’re covering a variety of genres!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity.”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Captain James T. Kirk&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Captain Jean-Luc Picard&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Rod Sterling (Narrator)&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Gomez Adams&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I just want to state for the record that I&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;m against war. I think it&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s a terrible way to settle differences.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Captain Benjamin Franklin &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hawkeye&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Pierce&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Major Margaret &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hot Lips&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Houlihan&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Captain B.J. Hunnicutt&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Major Charles Emerson Winchester III&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Stifle yourself!&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Jack Tripper&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sophia Petrillo&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Michelle Tanner&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Archie Bunker&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;I love it when a plan comes together.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Capt. H.M. &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Howling Mad&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Murdock&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Col. John &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Hannibal&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Smith&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sgt. Bosco Albert &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;B.A.&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Baracus&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lt. Templeton &amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Faceman&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; Peck&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Giddyup!&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Frasier Crane&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bart Simpson&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Will Smith&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Cosmo Kramer&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Would you like a Jelly Baby?&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Third Doctor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Fourth Doctor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Eleventh Doctor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Eighth Doctor&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;“Now when it comes to Santa Claus, most mortals don&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;t believe he exists... just like they don&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;t believe in witches.”&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Samantha Stephens&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Lucy Ricardo&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Piper Halliwell&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Willow Rosenberg&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;Picture it: Sicily, 1922...&amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Blanche Devereaux&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Dorothy Zbornak&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Rose Nylund&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Sophia Petrillo&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

So, how did you do? If you scored 8/8, then you definitely deserve bragging rights, and we’d like you to join our quiz team!

Fan-Favorite Classic TV Characters

Don’t shoot the messenger, but did you know ‘90s TV is now considered classic? Yes, it make us feel old, but it means more of our favorite characters fall into the category of classic favorites. However, there are still many shows from the past that brought us laughter and friendships. The icons became a weekly presence in our homes, making them honorary family members.

What made the classic characters so enduring was their ability to capture specific archetypes with flawless comic timing and undeniable charm. Lucy Ricardo from I Love Lucy set the standard for physical comedy and chaotic ambition. She made it clear that flawed, boundary-pushing dreamers were women everyone needed to root for.

Mary Richards from The Mary Tyler Moore Show broke ground by giving the world an independent, single woman to entertain us. We watched her everyday career struggles and optimistic resilience that felt real and relatable.

Of course, TV wouldn’t have been what it was without the larger-than-life personalities that defined generations of pop culture. It thrived on ensemble casts, with friendships and dynamics we yearned for in real life.

Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H brought sharp-witted irreverence and comic relief, while giving us poignant commentary amidst the wild dangers of war. In the 1980s, MacGyver proved that everything was possible. You just had to have an open mind.

We can’t overlook the power of female friendship showcased on The Golden Girls. You couldn’t have that show without Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, who proved that quick wit would never go out of style.

Characters provided us with laughter and a comforting sense of reliability. Week after week, we knew what to expect from The Fonz, Fred Rogers, Frasier, and more. Heading back to these shows now reminds us of a time when everything was much easier, and familiar routines created a shared cultural vocabulary that has stood the test of time.

Keep testing your trivia knowledge by returning to the Mental Floss quiz page for new daily challenges.